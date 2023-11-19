Betting Insights as Bills Clash With Jets in Week 11

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a pivotal matchup against the New York Jets, and as they prepare to take the field, they have some key considerations on their minds. In this article, we’ll dive into what to expect from the Bills and how these factors might impact your betting strategy.

A Potential Shift in Game Style

One thing is clear: the Buffalo Bills are not planning to make this game more pass-heavy or up-tempo. Instead, they might adopt a more conservative approach under the guidance of Ken Dorsey. Dorsey’s changes to the offense should result in a drop in the pass rate on early downs in the first three quarters compared to last year. However, it appears that these adjustments haven’t yet met Sean McDermott’s expectations.

James Cook’s Emerging Role

Expect to see a bit more of running back James Cook on the ground. The Bills could opt for a methodical, ground-based approach, which may be a response to the challenges posed by the Jets’ defense.

The Jets: A Historical Challenge

The New York Jets have historically been a tough nut to crack for the Buffalo Bills, regardless of Josh Allen’s health or the offense’s performance. This Jets defense consistently presents problems for the Bills’ attack, making it unlikely that this game will turn into a high-scoring affair.

Betting Strategy: Teasing the Bills

With the Bills potentially facing a stern test and points potentially hard to come by, this game could be a suitable candidate for teaser bets. Teasing the Bills down could provide a more favorable betting scenario.

Referee Influence

One intriguing factor to keep in mind is the referee for this game. Historically, this particular referee has displayed a significant home-field advantage bias, often calling penalties that favor the home team. He’s also known for his penchant for pre-snap penalties, including offensive holding and false starts.

Bills’ Defensive Advantage

When the Buffalo Bills play at home, their defense has forced the most offensive holding penalties and the most false starts of any team in the league. This could spell trouble for the Jets, especially if their offensive line is already banged up.

Final Thoughts

As the Buffalo Bills prepare to face the New York Jets, they find themselves in a situation that demands a strong effort. Betting on this game requires careful consideration of the potential shift in game style, the historical challenges posed by the Jets, and the unique dynamics brought by the referee’s tendencies. The Bills’ defensive prowess at home could also play a significant role in this matchup. Whether you choose to bet on the Bills or explore teaser options, one thing is certain: this game promises intrigue and excitement for football fans and bettors alike.

