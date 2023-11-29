Clemson Shocks Alabama, Upsets Crimson Tide on Tuesday

Last night in Tuscaloosa, Brad Brownell and the Clemson Tigers delivered a remarkable performance, marking a significant milestone in their history. With a tenure of 22 years at Clemson, Brownell has now led the Tigers to their first-ever 6-0 start in the season.

In an unexpected turn of events, the Tigers, playing on the road, stunningly defeated the number 23-ranked Alabama with a score of 85-77. Notably, this was the first time Clemson entered a game as an underdog this season. Previously, they were the favorites in their initial five games. Despite the odds, they remain unbeaten, now standing at three and three against the spread.

As we analyzed this game yesterday, the betting odds were intriguing. Initially, the line was at 9.5, but as the game approached, it narrowed to 7.5. This shift indicated that Clemson was expected to keep the game competitive, and they did more than that. They won outright as the underdog against Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide.

A closer look at the box score reveals the decisive factors in Clemson’s victory. The Tigers shot an impressive 53% from the field, including a remarkable 52% from three-point range, making 11 of 21 attempts. In contrast, Alabama managed only 34% from the floor, with their three-point shooting at 31%, converting 11 of 35 attempts.

Clemson’s second-half performance was particularly noteworthy. They scored 52 points on the road, similar to Kentucky’s impressive 50+ points in a recent game. This offensive surge was pivotal in overturning Alabama’s challenge.

The upcoming schedule for Alabama was already a topic of discussion. However, the focus now shifts to Clemson, who, with their 6-0 start, are raising hopes for the ACC. Will they be able to keep up their level of play moving forward?

