Continental Tire Main Event Preview: How to Watch & Betting Odds

Early-season tournaments are finally here in college basketball, and we’ve got you prepared for the start of the action this Friday as the Continental Tire Main Event tips at the T-Mobile Arena. Four intriguing teams will battle it out for two days in Vegas, with a champion set to be crowned on Sunday.

Let’s take a look at each of the quarterfinal matchups, including tip times, television coverage, betting odds, and a brief preview of what to watch for:

TV: N/A | Streaming: ESPN+

N/A | ESPN+ Time: 9:30 p.m. ET | Location: T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

Spread: Saint Mary’s -1.5 (-110) | San Diego State +1.5 (-110)

Saint Mary’s -1.5 (-110) | San Diego State +1.5 (-110) Moneyline: Saint Mary’s (-120) | San Diego State (+100)

Saint Mary’s (-120) | San Diego State (+100) Total: OVER 132.5 (-106) | UNDER 132.5 (-114)

It’s a battle of perennial mid-major powerhouse programs to kick off this event with two teams with legitimate second-weekend potential this season. Both are coming off stumbles early in the season, with St. Mary’s shockingly falling to Weber State at home and San Diego State dropping a road clash at BYU. All that does is amplify this matchup even further, where both teams will have a chance to put a seriously impressive win on their resume before Thanksgiving.

TV: ESPN2 | Streaming: ESPN App

ESPN2 | ESPN App Time: 11:59 p.m. ET | Location: T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

Spread: Washington +2.5 (-110) | Xavier -2.5 (-110)

Washington +2.5 (-110) | Xavier -2.5 (-110) Moneyline: Washington (+118) | Xavier (-142)

Washington (+118) | Xavier (-142) Total: OVER 154.5 (-110) | UNDER 154.5 (-110)

A Power 6 tilt wraps up the entire college hoops slate on Friday night, with both teams looking to bounce back after losses in previous outings. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a head coach in the sport with a hotter seat than Washington’s Mike Hopkins, who is desperate for a season-sparking victory over a potential tournament team like Xavier to jumpstart the season. As for the Musketeers, Souley Boum’s loss is Desmond Claude‘s gain. The sophomore has seriously stepped up in the backcourt to start the year, and he’ll be the one to watch in this matchup.

