Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Could Fly High in Week 12 Tilt vs. Bills

In this article, we take a closer look at Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, providing valuable insights from both a fantasy and betting perspective. With Hurts delivering exceptional performances week after week, the Eagles are making a statement in the NFL. Let’s explore how to play Hurts in fantasy and the betting landscape for this matchup.

Jalen Hurts in Fantasy

Jalen Hurts, with a price tag of $8,800 on FanDuel and $8,300 on DraftKings, is a fantasy powerhouse. Let’s analyze how to approach Hurts this week and why he’s a must-start option.

Consistency and MVP Contender

Hurts has been a model of consistency, ranking as the number two fantasy quarterback and holding the top spot in this week’s consensus rankings on Fantasy Pros. Despite some critics, he continues to shine and make a strong case for the MVP title. The Eagles’ only loss this season came against the Jets, an outlier in an otherwise impressive campaign.

Impressive Game Log

A quick look at Hurts’ game log reveals his fantasy prowess. He consistently delivers high point totals, making him a reliable option for fantasy managers. With a string of impressive performances, he’s proven to be a cornerstone of many fantasy lineups.

Rushing Equity

Hurts stands out not only for his passing ability but also for his exceptional rushing skills. He regularly contributes significant yards on the ground, and his rushing touchdowns add valuable fantasy points. With an average of 30+ rushing yards per game and three rushing touchdowns in his last two games, Hurts offers a unique blend of skills.

Betting Insights

In addition to fantasy, the betting aspect of this game holds great significance. The Eagles are gearing up for a potential Super Bowl preview, and Hurts plays a central role in their pursuit of dominance. Here are some key insights to consider:

Super Bowl Contender

The Eagles have shown that they are the best team in the NFC and a top contender in the entire NFL. With a statement win against the Chiefs last week, they are eager to assert their dominance once again. Facing the Buffalo Bills, another formidable opponent, presents another opportunity to showcase their strength.

Buffalo’s Defense

While the Bills have a strong defense, some missing pieces might come into play in this matchup. Even without Dallas Goedert, the Eagles’ multifaceted offense poses a significant challenge. Hurts’ ability to exploit defensive weaknesses, combined with his rushing and touchdown potential, makes him a critical factor in this game.

Total Points and Betting Value

For bettors, the total points in this game are likely to be substantial. Both teams have the firepower to light up the scoreboard, benefiting Hurts’ fantasy value. The more points scored, the better it is for his fantasy production.

Conclusion

Jalen Hurts continues to be a fantasy stud and a driving force for the Philadelphia Eagles. His combination of passing and rushing skills and consistent performance makes him a must-start option in fantasy. Moreover, the Eagles’ pursuit of dominance in the NFL adds an exciting dimension to this matchup.

From a betting perspective, keep a close eye on the total points, as Hurts’ fantasy production often correlates with high-scoring games. As the Eagles aim to prove their worth against the Bills, expect Jalen Hurts to be at the center of the action, both on the field and in fantasy lineups.

