Florida Atlantic Owls Aim to Build on Last Season’s Cinderella Run

The Florida Atlantic Owls won’t be fooling anyone this time around. The Owls made a run to the Final Four in the NCAA tournament and are trying to build off the success they found.

The Owls entered the 2023 NCAA tournament as a nine-seed and ultimately won the East Region. There are many reasons to continue being bullish about this program, especially after their opening night victory over the Loyola Ramblers.

SportsGrid’s basketball analyst James Young remains high on the Owls.

“Everybody likes the Cinderella story. They’re back. Florida Atlantic, Dusty May. What a great job this team has done to land a spot in the preseason top ten. Can they duplicate success? They’re gonna go from the hunter to the hunted. Obviously, programs will now circle them on their schedule.”

Florida Atlantic is no longer a Cinderella story. They’re going to have to prove that they belong amongst the top programs in college basketball. Young believes they can do just that.

“But I really believe folks, I believe in this team, I believe in their cohesion, and I believe in stability and continuity because that’s what helps win you games in March is the ability to know what your teammates gonna do before your teammate does it. And that’s what Florida Atlantic has. They have experience, and they have a heck of a coach. And do I think they can make another run to the final four? I really do.”

