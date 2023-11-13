Georgia Bulldogs Thrash Ole Miss Rebels, Stay Perfect

The Georgia Bulldogs once again demonstrated why they are the number two team in the country, delivering a commanding 52-17 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels. This performance against a struggling Rebels defense was largely anticipated, especially considering the discussions surrounding the team’s capabilities.

In a game that mirrored the expectations set for James Franklin against the Michigan Wolverines, Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss team faced similar scrutiny. Despite the high hopes, the Rebels fell short, conceding a significant 52-17 defeat. This marked Georgia’s third cover of the year, where they entered as a 10.5-point favorite, a testament to their consistent strength.

The victory at Sanford Stadium was a display of Georgia’s sheer dominance in the SEC. Their undefeated run and ability to handle top 10 SEC opponents have solidified their position as a leading contender for the number one spot in many rankings. Dominating from the outset, Georgia led with 28 points at halftime and continued their onslaught, outscoring Ole Miss 10-0 in the third quarter.

Quarterback Carson Beck contributed significantly to the win, throwing for 306 yards and two touchdowns. This performance underlines why Georgia is not just good but exceptional. Looking ahead, the much-anticipated SEC Championship game will see an unbeaten Georgia face off against the Alabama Crimson Tide, promising a thrilling contest. This matchup is the epitome of SEC football – high stakes, intense rivalry, and the promise of an unforgettable game.

