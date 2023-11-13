Georgia Bulldogs: Top 3 Takeaways From Week 11

The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to three-peat as National Champions and have started the regular season with a 10-0 record.

SportsGrid looks at their season.

1. Running Game Continues to Shine

One of the biggest reasons that Georgia’s offense has continued to find success is because of their ability to beat you in multiple ways. Not only has Georgia’s offensive line helped create big holes for their running backs, but they’ve also protected Carson Beck at a high level. In Week 11 against Ole Miss, Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards stole the show. Milton tallied nine carries for 127 yards and two touchdowns, while Edwards rushed for 59 yards and a pair of scores. The Bulldogs need to keep opposing teams honest with their running game, especially with Alabama less than a month away in the SEC Championship Game. With another dominant victory in the books, Georgia has the second-longest win streak of being ranked No. 1 in the 87-year history of the AP Poll. Saying it’s been a pretty impressive last 22 weeks for Georgia would be an understatement.

2. Georgia’s Defense Gets Better as the Game Goes on

After the Georgia Bulldogs fell behind 7-0, it looked as though the defense could be in store for a long night. This has become a trend for the Bulldogs this season, and it would be wise for the coaching staff to get the players to start on time when playing contending teams. Still, Georgia’s defense has been elite at adjustments, keeping their record perfect. Despite these slow starts on defense, they’ve pinpointed what needs cleaning up early and stopped the bleeding. This is a sign of a well-coached team that has receptive players. For a unit that’s dealt with many injuries this year, they have demonstrated an ability to limit opposing top players and maintain a tremendous next-man-up mentality. That happens when you recruit at a high level and have depth.

3. Georgia’s Offense Means Business

The defense was their calling card during Gerogia’s run of back-to-back national championships. In 2023, the offense has given the defense a run for its money. The Bulldogs had another dominant offensive showing in their 52-17 Week 11 win over Ole Miss. One stat that stands out in the second and third quarters combined against Ole Miss is that Georgia outgained the Rebels 390-55. Beck has looked like a genuine Heisman candidate while the team has been running the ball at a high clip. With Brock Bowers back in the fold, this offense can continue being special. This offense can kill you in multiple ways, and new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo deserves his flowers. Many questioned whether he’d find the success Todd Monken did, and it’s safe to say he’s exceeded expectations.

