How to Watch the Empire Classic: Times, TV, Betting Odds, Preview

Early-season tournaments are finally here in college basketball, and we’ve got you prepared for the start of the action this Sunday as the Empire Classic tips at Madison Square Garden. Four intriguing teams will battle it out for two days in New York, with a champion set to be crowned on Monday.

Let’s take a look at each of the quarterfinal matchups, including tip times, television coverage, betting odds, and a brief preview of what to watch for:

TV: ESPN | Streaming: ESPN App

ESPN | ESPN App Time: 1:00 p.m. ET | Location: Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

Spread: UConn -11.5 (-120) | Indiana +11.5 (-102)

UConn -11.5 (-120) | Indiana +11.5 (-102) Moneyline: UConn (-850) | Indiana (+570)

UConn (-850) | Indiana (+570) Total: OVER 145.5 (-115) | UNDER 145.5 (-105)

It’s finally a legitimate litmus test for an Indiana team that has looked underwhelming in its first three home buy games, failing to cover the spread in each of the outings. With the departure of Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino, the Hoosiers are still searching for their answer as their true alphas on this year’s roster. As for UConn, the Huskies have looked impressive in each of their buy games, but they’ve faced nobody close to Indiana’s caliber thus far. It’ll be intriguing to watch the paint matchup between Donovan Clingan and Kel’El Ware, as Ware seriously struggled with UConn’s size last season when Oregon, his former team, fell to the Huskies.

TV: ESPN | Streaming: ESPN App

ESPN | ESPN App Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | Location: Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

Spread: Texas -18.5 (-102) | Louisville +18.5 (-120)

Texas -18.5 (-102) | Louisville +18.5 (-120) Moneyline: Texas (-3500) | Louisville (+1280)

Texas (-3500) | Louisville (+1280) Total: OVER 143.5 (-115) | UNDER 143.5 (-105)

A matchup that perhaps felt a bit juicier when this field was set a few years back, this is a lopsided matchup that pales in comparison to the opening game. Louisville has been woeful under second-year head coach Kenny Payne, already dropping a buy game to Chattanooga eight days ago and narrowly escaping UMBC on opening night. This one could get ugly quick as they take on a Texas team that has one of the most experienced rosters in the country with some solid returning pieces and a stud point guard in Oral Roberts transfer Max Abmas.

