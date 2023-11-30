Is Louisville the Team to End Florida State’s Perfect Season?

In the upcoming ACC Championship Game, the Florida State Seminoles are poised as 2.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook against the Louisville Cardinals. With hopes of achieving a perfect 13-0 season and a spot in the college football playoff, the stakes couldn’t be higher for Florida State.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

However, the journey hasn’t been smooth for the Seminoles, especially for quarterback Jordan Travis, who is out for the season. While effective, their recent strategy against Florida highlighted a potential vulnerability: reliance on a close-scoring grind-it-out game. This tactic, centered around a solid running game and a robust defense, might not suffice against Louisville.

The Cardinals, led by Jack Plummer and the strategic mind of Jeff Brohm, excel in their passing game. Louisville’s aerial prowess poses a significant challenge to Florida State’s strong run defense. The question that looms large is: Can the Seminoles adapt if they fall behind by two touchdowns? Relying solely on their running game and hoping to catch up in the second half, as they did against Florida, might not work against Louisville’s dynamic offense.

Check out SportsGrid’s CFB Game Picks and CFB Props Picks all Season Long.

The Cardinals’ secondary is formidable, and if they manage to establish a lead of 8-10 points, it could spell trouble for Florida State. Under the pressure of such a deficit, the Seminoles’ passing game with Tate Rodemaker may struggle against Louisville’s defense.

Given these dynamics, Louisville seems to be the more favorable pick.

As the championship game approaches, all eyes are on whether Florida State can rise to the occasion or if Louisville will capitalize on its aerial strengths to clinch the victory.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.