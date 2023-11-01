NBA In-Season Tournament Streaming Guide Group Play Nov. 3

The NBA In-Season tournament kicks off on Friday, and multiple teams are in action.

SportsGrid highlights the matchups and where you can watch them tip-off.

The In-Season tournament is new in the NBA and will feature all 30 teams. There are two stages to the tournament: group play and the knockout stage. Each team will play four group play games in divisions that were drawn based on won-loss records from the 2022-23 regular season. Eight teams will then advance to the knockout round comprised of the teams with the best standing in each of the six groups and two “wild cards.” The remaining eight teams will form a quarter-finals, concluding with neutral-site Semifinals on December 7 and then the Championship on December 9.

SportsGrid highlights how you can watch the 14 teams in action when the tournament begins Friday.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pacers

Date: November 3, 2023

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

How to Watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Ohio

How to Watch Knicks vs. Bucks

Date: November 3, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to Watch: ESPN

How to Watch Wizards vs. Heat

Date: November 3, 2023

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

How to Watch: Sport 5, Bally Sports Sun, MNMT

How to Watch Nets vs. Bulls

Date: November 3, 2023

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

How to Watch: NBA TV Canada, NBC Sports Chicago, YES

How to Watch Warriors vs. Thunder

Date: November 3, 2023

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

How to Watch: NBA TV, Bally Sports OK, NBC Sports Bay Area

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Nuggets

Date: November 3, 2023

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

How to Watch: ESPN

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers

Date: November 3, 2023

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

How to Watch: Sportsnet, Tencent, ROOT SPORTS, ROOT SPORTS Plus, Bally Sports SE-MEM

