NBA Sixth Man of the Year Betting Trends: Chris Paul Making Noise

In the latest turn of the NBA Sixth Man of the Year betting futures, the market has seen some notable shifts at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sixth Man of the Year Insights

Highest Ticket%: Chris Paul 23.6%

Highest Handle%: Austin Reaves 17.7%

Biggest Liability: Chris Paul

Odds Leader: Immanuel Quickley +600

With odds that have sharply fallen from +1900 to +650, Chris Paul sits near the top of the oddsboard, capturing 23.6% of the tickets and a significant 17.1% of the handle. It’s a testament to bettors’ unwavering confidence in the Golden State Warriors bench star.

Cam Thomas of the Brooklyn Nets has seen his opening odds rocket from +4000 to +900, signaling a rising belief in his candidacy. With 9.5% of the tickets and 9.7% of the handle, his support is solidifying.

Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks holds steady with odds now at +600, a slight tightening from +650 last week. As the odds-on-favorite, Quickley is holding onto 6.4% of the tickets and 8.9% of the handle, indicating a steadfast clutch of backers.

Malik Monk, meanwhile, has seen a drift in his odds from +1100 to +1400. Despite the slide, he still commands 6.0% of the tickets and 2.7% of the handle, suggesting the Sacramento Kings guard still has a loyal following.

Lastly, Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers has defied expectations. His odds have plummeted from a long-shot +12500 to +1600, accompanied by a surge in the handle to 17.7%, matching the front-runner Paul, despite only 3.7% of tickets. It’s a clear signal that while fewer are wagering on Reaves, those who are, are betting big.

This dynamic landscape underscores the unpredictable nature of the Sixth Man race, where momentum can shift week to week, with the betting community’s pulse quick to react to every assist, rebound, and dunk on the court.

