New York Knicks at Boston Celtics: +719 Same Game Parlay

by

41 Minutes Ago

It’s a clash of Eastern Conference foes as the Boston Celtics (7-2) welcome the New York Knicks (5-4) to TD Garden.

This will be the second meeting of these teams this season, Boston winning the first matchup 108-104 on Opening Night.

Below is a three-leg same-game parlay for tonight’s affair, anchored by Boston’s 304 million-dollar man.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: Jaylen Brown OVER 22.5 Points (-108)

  • Brown is averaging 23.0 PPG this season
  • Brown has topped tonight’s scoring prop in two straight games and four of his past five
  • He should bounce back after scoring just 11 points (4-of-11 FG) in the first meeting

Leg 2: Jrue Holiday OVER 5.5 Rebounds (+102)

  • Holiday is averaging 7.3 RPG this season
  • Holiday has recorded at least six rebounds in four of his past six games, including two double-digit efforts

Leg 3: Knicks +9 (-106)

  • New York is 5-2-2 ATS this season (71.4 cover %)
  • New York fell by just four points to Boston in the aforementioned first meeting
  • New York’s second-ranked defense could help keep this one close
  • The Knicks come into this one riding a three-game win streak

Total Value = +719

