New York Knicks at Boston Celtics: +719 Same Game Parlay

It’s a clash of Eastern Conference foes as the Boston Celtics (7-2) welcome the New York Knicks (5-4) to TD Garden.

This will be the second meeting of these teams this season, Boston winning the first matchup 108-104 on Opening Night.

Below is a three-leg same-game parlay for tonight’s affair, anchored by Boston’s 304 million-dollar man.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: Jaylen Brown OVER 22.5 Points (-108)

Brown is averaging 23.0 PPG this season

Brown has topped tonight’s scoring prop in two straight games and four of his past five

He should bounce back after scoring just 11 points (4-of-11 FG) in the first meeting

Leg 2: Jrue Holiday OVER 5.5 Rebounds (+102)

Holiday is averaging 7.3 RPG this season

Holiday has recorded at least six rebounds in four of his past six games, including two double-digit efforts

Leg 3: Knicks +9 (-106)

New York is 5-2-2 ATS this season (71.4 cover %)

New York fell by just four points to Boston in the aforementioned first meeting

New York’s second-ranked defense could help keep this one close

The Knicks come into this one riding a three-game win streak

Total Value = +719

