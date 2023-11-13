New York Knicks at Boston Celtics: +719 Same Game Parlay
It’s a clash of Eastern Conference foes as the Boston Celtics (7-2) welcome the New York Knicks (5-4) to TD Garden.
This will be the second meeting of these teams this season, Boston winning the first matchup 108-104 on Opening Night.
Below is a three-leg same-game parlay for tonight’s affair, anchored by Boston’s 304 million-dollar man.
Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Leg 1: Jaylen Brown OVER 22.5 Points (-108)
- Brown is averaging 23.0 PPG this season
- Brown has topped tonight’s scoring prop in two straight games and four of his past five
- He should bounce back after scoring just 11 points (4-of-11 FG) in the first meeting
Leg 2: Jrue Holiday OVER 5.5 Rebounds (+102)
- Holiday is averaging 7.3 RPG this season
- Holiday has recorded at least six rebounds in four of his past six games, including two double-digit efforts
Leg 3: Knicks +9 (-106)
- New York is 5-2-2 ATS this season (71.4 cover %)
- New York fell by just four points to Boston in the aforementioned first meeting
- New York’s second-ranked defense could help keep this one close
- The Knicks come into this one riding a three-game win streak
Total Value = +719
