NFC West Week 12: Seahawks Host 49ers on Thanksgiving

Brock Purdy has once again captured the spotlight in the NFL with his remarkable performance, showcasing a return to MVP form in recent games. This resurgence has seen Purdy and his team, the San Francisco 49ers, become seven-point favorites in their upcoming road game against Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks.

Smith, facing a potential arm injury from his last game against the Los Angeles Rams, might not be at his peak performance. This situation puts added pressure on the Seahawks’ rushing attack, highlighted by Zach Charbonnet, to step up in this crucial matchup.

Purdy’s recent statistics are nothing short of impressive. In back-to-back games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he threw for 296 yards and then increased that to 333 yards with three touchdowns in the following week. This hot streak from Purdy indicates that if he maintains this level of play, it could spell trouble for the Seahawks, especially with Smith’s condition leading to a reliance on short and intermediate throws.

The Seahawks’ rushing strategy, critical for covering the spread in this game, will likely see a heavy reliance on Charbonnet. However, they are up against a robust and healthy 49ers offense that is expected to continue its trend of multiple touchdown passes.

Despite the 49ers’ offensive prowess and Purdy’s form, this game remains a challenging road encounter in a divisional rivalry, taking place in a primetime Thursday night setting. Such games often have unpredictable outcomes, but the odds and current form suggest a dominant performance by the 49ers’ offense against the Seahawks’ defense.

With Purdy at the helm, the 49ers are poised to make a significant impact in this crucial matchup. However, the Seahawks, despite their challenges, cannot be underestimated in this high-stakes divisional clash.

