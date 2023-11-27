Ohio State Buckeyes: Top 3 Takeaways From Week 13

The Ohio State Buckeyes lost to the Michigan Wolverines for the third straight season. OSU fell in Ann Arbor 30-24.

What did we learn about Ohio State on Saturday?

Turnovers Were the Difference

The game between the two bitter rivals was hotly contested throughout, and as is often the case in rivalry games, the winner was the team that made the fewest mistakes. While Ohio State’s offense found some success, quarterback Kyle McCord threw two key interceptions that proved decisive. Will Johnson intercepted McCord in the first quarter to set up Blake Corum‘s first rushing touchdown and put Michigan ahead 7-0. Then Rod Moore picked off McCord on the final Buckeye drive to seal the win for the Wolverines with a final of 30-24. Ohio State outgained the Wolverines by 40 yards. The Buckeyes were better on third down and had more first downs. OSU could not force a turnover and lost the turnover margin by two.

Poor Special Teams a Factor

Michigan was 3-for-3 on field goal attempts, including a 50-yard conversion and two decisive fourth-quarter field goal attempts. Ohio State was only 1-for-2 and missed a long attempt that would have been kicker Jayden Fielding‘s season-long by five yards if it had gone in. The punting disparity was more significant as Michigan averaged 52 yards per punt, and OSU’s Jesse Mirco only averaged 36.7 yards per kick. A short punt near the end of the third quarter directly led to Michigan getting into field goal position to take a 27-17 lead early in the fourth quarter. In a game between two evenly matched teams, the “hidden yards” proved extremely important.

Ryan Day: Feeling the Heat

Michigan has beaten Ohio State for the third straight season, advancing to the Big Ten Championship Game. Michigan winning this all-important game three consecutive times had not happened in 26 years. Ryan Day is now just 1-3 versus Michigan and 1-6 versus top-five teams as the head coach in Columbus. This loss will particularly sting as Michigan was without head coach Jim Harbaugh. It is debatable how much that matters on game day, but Michigan’s Sherrone Moore was aggressive in his play-calling and decision-making, while Day was timid and conservative. Moore ran a wildcat play with a backup quarterback that earned 20 yards and led to a field goal. He called a halfback pass from Donovan Edwards, resulting in a 34-yard completion. Michigan went for it three times on fourth and short and converted all three times. Day opted to punt on fourth and one near midfield, and he chose to kick a very long field goal on fourth and two. The kick was, as expected, missed. The Buckeyes could not get past Michigan, and now, despite a gaudy record, Day will have an uncomfortable existence in Columbus as the head coach at Ohio State.

