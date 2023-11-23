Previewing the 49ers’ Thanksgiving Road Challenge in Seattle

The upcoming NFL showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks promises to be a gripping encounter, with both teams bringing unique strengths. The Seahawks, known for their resilient defense that’s only allowing an average of 112 rushing yards per game, are set to challenge the 49ers’ potent offense. Seattle’s strategy might be to put pressure on Brock Purdy, the 49ers’ quarterback, forcing him to make plays over the top.

Purdy has been impressive, but the 49ers have shown vulnerabilities on the road, notably in their games against Cleveland and Minnesota. The hostile and chilly environment in Seattle could be a significant factor. Seattle’s running game, led by Zach Charbonnet, despite facing the formidable defense of the 49ers, is expected to be a critical component of their game plan.

In terms of betting, the game leans towards the under, suggesting a lower-scoring, defense-heavy contest. However, the Seahawks are seen as a live underdog, especially considering the divisional rivalry’s intensity and Seattle’s overall quality as a football club. The memory of their recent loss to the Rams might either be a demotivator or a catalyst for a strong comeback against the 49ers.

On the other side, the 49ers have shown a marked improvement in form, with their offense gaining momentum not just through Christian McCaffrey but also through key players like George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, and Deebo Samuel. Samuel, in particular, is expected to put up some significant numbers in this game.

However, the Seahawks face challenges with Geno Smith dealing with injuries and the quick turnaround from their last game. The absence of Kenneth Walker III, a leading running back, means Seattle must rely on their secondary options.

Despite the challenges, Purdy remains a solid bet, especially to throw two touchdown passes, with betting odds coming in at –120. His performance could be pivotal in determining the outcome of this critical game. While the 49ers are favored to win, the uncertainties surrounding a road game and the Seahawks’ potential for an upset make this matchup an enthralling one.

