Saints’ Alvin Kamara Will March Over Falcons in Week 12 Tilt

Alvin Kamara is a familiar name in the NFL, but his performance this season has had its ups and downs. Let’s look closer at Kamara’s fantasy outlook for this game, considering his price points on different platforms.

Fantasy Price Points

FanDuel : $8,700

: $8,700 DraftKings: $8,400

Kamara comes at a premium price, but this game’s unique slate makes him an intriguing option. Notable running backs like Christian McCaffrey and Tony Pollard are unavailable, giving Kamara a chance to shine.

Target Volume

One of Kamara’s strengths is his involvement in the passing game. While his target volume has decreased slightly in recent weeks, he remains a reliable pass-catcher. Even with five to seven targets per game, Kamara’s ability to convert those into significant yards and receptions adds a valuable baseline to his fantasy production.

DraftKings vs. FanDuel

When deciding between platforms, DraftKings seems like the more appealing choice. In full-point PPR (points per reception) scoring, Kamara’s consistent pass-catching ability offers a solid foundation for fantasy points. On FanDuel, where touchdowns play a crucial role, the decision becomes trickier due to Kamara’s sporadic touchdown equity.

In his last game before the bye week, Kamara showcased his fantasy potential. He recorded nine rushes for 42 yards and caught all seven of his targets, gaining 33 yards. This performance translated to 15 half-PPR points, but it was even more valuable in full-point PPR formats.

Betting Insights

This matchup between the Saints and the Falcons is pivotal, with significant playoff implications for both teams. If the Saints secure a victory, they will take control of their division. The Falcons, considered a dark horse by many, have faced challenges this season.

Falcons’ Challenges

Two main issues have hindered the Falcons’ success. First, the reluctance to give running back Bijan Robinson an extensive workload has puzzled many fans and experts. Second, quarterback Desmond Ridder’s lack of development has raised concerns.

Saints on the Road

The Saints, on the other hand, are heading into this game with confidence. Vegas odds suggest that this matchup could go either way, but if we had to choose, the Saints seem like the team to bet on.

Conclusion

In this critical showdown, Alvin Kamara’s fantasy value shines through. His ability to contribute through receptions provides a stable foundation for fantasy managers. When considering your fantasy lineup, keep in mind the platform-specific scoring rules, with DraftKings favoring Kamara’s consistent pass-catching ability.

In the betting realm, the Saints appear to be a solid choice, and a significant part of their success could hinge on Kamara’s performance. As we gear up for this exciting game, the Saints have an opportunity to solidify their dominance in the division and continue their quest for playoff glory.

