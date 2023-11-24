Texans and Jaguars Battle for AFC South Supremacy in Week 12

This Sunday, the NFL spotlight shines on Houston, where an unexpectedly pivotal AFC South clash unfolds. The Jacksonville Jaguars, sitting at a strong 7-3, face off against the Houston Texans, who have carved out a respectable 6-4 record. In a twist that few could have predicted, first place in the division hangs in the balance.

The Jaguars, currently favored with odds of -1.5, are expected to leverage their robust ground game. The over/under is set at 48.5, yet the anticipation leans towards a lower-scoring affair, contrary to expectations sparked by the presence of dynamic quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Stroud. The prediction here is a confident one: Jacksonville will come out on top, focusing on their running game to exploit Houston’s weaknesses.

Remember, the Texans delivered a surprise in September, overpowering the Jaguars 37-17 in Jacksonville. Despite this, there’s a hesitancy to back Houston in a high-stakes home game. The Jaguars, on the other hand, have proven their mettle on the road, remarkably remaining undefeated in away games this season. This resilience, combined with their strategic learning from their earlier defeat, positions Jacksonville as the team to bet on.

The Jaguars are anticipated to play a controlled, strategic game, likely resulting in a score that falls under the predicted total. This approach, focused on exploiting the Texans’ vulnerable run defense, could very well ensure the Jaguars’ continued dominance on the road and solidify their position atop the AFC South. Regardless of the outcome on Sunday, though, these two teams are expected to be a part of the AFC South playoff picture for a long time, with franchise quarterbacks leading the charge. Who blinks first?

