Texans’ Tank Dell Ready to Shine in Week 12 Tilt vs. Jaguars

With a price of $7,800 on FanDuel and $6,900 on DraftKings, Dell is becoming an increasingly valuable fantasy asset. We’ll delve into why Tank Dell generates excitement among fantasy managers and how he can significantly impact Week 12.

Thanksgiving Thursday Signals Start of Playoff Push in NFL

Tank Dell’s Emergence

Tank Dell, known for his speed, agility, and playmaking ability, has been making waves in the NFL. With four touchdowns to his name, Dell has become a fantasy gem, capturing the attention of football enthusiasts.

The Speedster’s Impact

At a mere 5’10”, Tank Dell proves that size doesn’t always matter in the NFL. His speed and elusiveness have allowed him to excel, making him a thrilling player to watch on the field. His ability to score touchdowns consistently adds to his fantasy appeal.

Rising Fantasy Value

Dell’s fantasy value has been on the rise, reflected in his increasing price tags on both FanDuel and DraftKings. Fantasy managers have recognized his potential to deliver excellent returns on investment, and his performance has justified the price hike.

Target Volume and Consistency

One of the key factors contributing to Tank Dell’s fantasy appeal is his target volume and consistency in the Texans’ passing game.

Consistent Target Share

In his last three games, Dell has secured at least six catches per game. Even with the return of Nico Collins, Dell continued to command attention, receiving ten targets in a recent outing. This consistency is a testament to his role as a security blanket for the offense.

Touchdown Streak

Tank Dell boasts an impressive streak of scoring a touchdown in each of his last three games. This scoring ability enhances his fantasy floor, making him a reliable option for fantasy managers.

Favorable Matchup in Week 12

In Week 12, the Houston Texans are gearing up for a significant matchup, and Tank Dell is expected to play a pivotal role in the game plan.

Weak Secondary

The Texans are set to face a defense that has struggled to contain opposing wide receivers. With his agility and quickness, Tank Dell poses a formidable challenge for any secondary, making him a prime candidate to exploit the opposing defense’s weaknesses.

High-Scoring Potential

With the moment not lost on the Texans, this matchup carries high stakes. The anticipation is that the team will rise to the occasion, and Tank Dell’s involvement in a potentially high-scoring game adds to his fantasy allure.

Conclusion

Tank Dell’s rapid ascent in the NFL has positioned him as a valuable fantasy asset. His combination of speed, consistency, and scoring ability make him an exciting player for fantasy managers to roster in Week 12.

With a favorable matchup against a vulnerable secondary, Tank Dell has the potential to shine once again and deliver impressive returns on investment. As the Texans aim to make a statement, Tank Dell remains a crucial player to watch and a promising fantasy gem in the making.

