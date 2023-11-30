The Ultimate +800 Same Game Parlay for Seahawks at Cowboys

Week 13 kicks off tonight with an intriguing Thursday Night Football matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys, and as usual, we worked up a banger of an ultimate same-game parlay.

Valued at +800, let’s ride.

I’ve found it hard to trust Tony Pollard on a larger scale this season for obvious reasons, but we know he’ll be fed a reliable chunk of volume at the minimum. As north of a touchdown favorite, it’s safe to expect a few extra carries heading his direction tonight. We’ll play it safe and trust in him to get us 40 rushing yards like he’s done in nine of eleven games this season.

Looking at his receptions, we’re entrusting him to get us three like he’s done in nine of eleven games this season, but we have a bit of extra confidence as Pollard has averaged five catches per game across his last two outings.

I’m riding with Brandin Cooks because I don’t think the value is there with CeeDee Lamb tonight. His prop lines are around 90 yards and eight catches, lines I don’t find are worth chasing if we don’t have to. Cooks doesn’t have Lamb’s ceiling, but he’s been incredibly reliable on the smaller scale. We need him to get us at least 25 yards off three receptions minimum, which he’s done in five of his last six. Knowing how dominant this Cowboys offense has been at home this year, Cooks and Pollard should be able to get to their marks through the air relatively easily, even if we’re completely wrong on our Lamb fade.

DK Metcalf is someone we’re comfortable always trusting, and we’re eyeing him getting us a 50-piece tonight. I don’t believe the Cowboys’ secondary is as good as the numbers lend themselves to, as I think they’ve benefited too much from playing trash quarterbacks. While Geno Smith isn’t anything to write home about, knowing this is a must-win for Seattle, I can trust that we’ll get a better version of Geno than last week. That said, we’re on his top receiver for 50 yards who has averaged ten targets per game across the previous three weeks and has eclipsed 50 yards in seven of his last nine games.

We’ll keep this one simple, as Tyler Lockett has had at least 25 receiving yards in eleven straight games, enough said.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has had 25+ receiving yards in seven straight games, and we have to ride the narrative as his hometown is Dallas, Texas. With all the family and friends in the stands, you know he’ll get a few extra targets than usual.

