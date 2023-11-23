The Ultimate +850 Same Game Parlay for 49ers at Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will meet tonight to finish up the Thanksgiving slate of games in an NFC West bout, and like always, we have you with the ultimate same-game parlay that we don’t imagine losing.

Valued at +850, let’s ride.

We all know Christian McCaffrey is virtually a lock to take it to the house on a weekly basis, scoring a total of 14 touchdowns this season and in ten of eleven games. He’s had a TD against the Seahawks in all four career games he’s had against them, so we’ll trust CMC here to kick off our parlay.

George Kittle has been surging lately, recording at least 78 yards in four straight games. We won’t rely on that number tonight, but we’re confident in saying he’ll get at least 40 yards as he’s done in seven of his last nine games against the Seahawks, with the two misses being 37 and 39-yard performances. For added value, we’re not opposed to bumping this up to 50+ yards to take this parlay north of +1000.

We’ll keep this leg simple. Brandon Aiyuk has had 40+ yards in every game this season. That’s good enough for me to put him in and forget about it.

Kenneth Walker III is doubtful tonight, elevating rookie Zach Charbonnet into the top running back slot. After Walker got hurt last week, Charbonnet went on to have six receptions, so going into tonight, the 49ers will be crashing the pocket down, resulting in Geno Smith dumping it off a ton to his running back. After six last week, I’m confident we’ll get at least three tonight.

DK Metcalf has had 50+ yards in seven of nine games this season and has averaged nearly 10 targets per game over the past four weeks. He’s also had at least 50 yards in seven of nine games against the 49ers in his career, so knowing the Seahawks will likely be playing from behind, Smith will have to air it out to his top wide receiver multiple times.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba won’t break this game open tonight by any means, but we know he’ll come in and give the Seahawks consistent reps as he has all year. Consistency is key with these parlays, and JSN has had at least three receptions in nine of ten games this year. That’s good enough for me to be sold!

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

