Trey McBride a Crucial Target in Cardinals’ Passing Attack

With a price of $6,100 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings, Trey McBride is an enticing fantasy option. Let’s delve into how he fits into the Cardinals’ game plan, his potential for volume, and his role as a pivot point in fantasy lineups.

Thanksgiving Thursday Signals Start of Playoff Push in NFL

Trey McBride in the Cardinals Offense

Trey McBride has emerged as a valuable target in the Arizona Cardinals’ passing attack. His role has expanded, especially since the Zach Ertz injury, making him a noteworthy player to consider for fantasy football.

Target Volume

One of the key aspects of McBride’s fantasy appeal is his target volume. The Cardinals’ offense, led by Kyler Murray, has utilized McBride effectively as a pass-catcher. Facing the 15th-ranked pass defense of the Rams, McBride is poised to see his fair share of targets.

Explosive Debut

In his first game back with Kyler Murray, Trey McBride made a significant impact. He hauled in eight catches for an impressive 131 yards. While he hasn’t found the end zone yet, McBride’s ability to consistently move the chains through receptions adds value in PPR formats.

Red Zone Consideration

One challenge McBride faces is Kyler Murray’s penchant for rushing touchdowns in the red zone. When passing options are limited, Murray quickly tucks the ball and runs, potentially reducing McBride’s touchdown opportunities. However, his reception-heavy style still makes him a viable fantasy asset.

Fantasy Pivot Point at Tight End

Tight end has become a more intriguing position in fantasy, especially with the absence of Mark Andrews due to injury. Trey McBride offers a cost-efficient alternative, particularly on DraftKings, where he carries a price tag of $4,700.

Projection as a Tight End One

When assessing McBride’s potential, he projects as a TE1 for the week. Achieving a reasonable 12-point fantasy output, equivalent to six catches for 60 yards, seems well within his capabilities. This projection makes him an appealing option, especially given his cost-effective pricing.

Tight End Landscape

With limited high-end options at tight end, Trey McBride becomes a pivotal choice. His affordability and potential for volume make him an attractive pivot point for fantasy managers looking to optimize their lineups.

Conclusion

Trey McBride’s role in the Arizona Cardinals offense continues to expand, making him an intriguing fantasy option. His target volume, reception-heavy style, and cost-efficient pricing set the stage for him to make a significant impact in fantasy lineups.

As the tight end landscape evolves, McBride emerges as a valuable pivot point, offering fantasy managers an opportunity to capitalize on his potential production. Whether you’re seeking a reliable pass-catcher or looking to differentiate your lineup, Trey McBride is a player to consider for fantasy success.

