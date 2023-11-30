Upset Watch: Arkansas Razorbacks Stun Duke Blue Devils

In an electrifying matchup last night in the A CCS EC Challenge, the Arkansas Razorbacks pulled off a stunning upset despite missing their star transfer, Tramon Mark, and went head-to-head with the seventh-ranked Duke Blue Devils at the raucous Bud Walton Arena. The result? A thrilling 80-75 victory for the Razorbacks, who defied the odds as 4.5-point underdogs.

Let’s delve into the key stats that defined this memorable matchup. Duke struggled offensively, shooting just 35% from the field and a dismal 27% from the free-throw line. In contrast, Arkansas displayed exceptional offensive efficiency, shooting close to 50% from the field, including a remarkable 41% from beyond the arc. This sharp shooting proved to be a game-changer for the Razorbacks.

A standout performance came from Khalif Battle, who came off the bench and led all scorers with 21 points for Eric Musselman’s squad. Despite entering the game on a shaky note, having lost three of their last four games, Arkansas found a way to secure a crucial victory, even without key players. This win undoubtedly adds a significant boost to the Razorbacks’ resume.

The Razorbacks, who were previously 2-5 against the spread, defied expectations and claimed an impressive victory over a top-ranked opponent. It was a night to remember for Arkansas fans and a testament to the resilience and determination of this basketball team.

In conclusion, the college basketball landscape witnessed two remarkable upsets on Wednesday, with Arkansas toppling Duke and Saint Joseph’s defeating Villanova. These victories serve as a reminder that anything can happen in the world of college basketball, and underdogs can rise to the occasion. As the season progresses, it’s crucial to keep an eye on teams like the Arkansas Razorbacks and Saint Joseph’s Hawks, who are poised to make waves and potentially become dark horses in their respective conferences.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.