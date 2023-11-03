Warren Sharp Report: Panthers Offense Can Continue Humming

The Carolina Panthers have made some significant changes recently, and they are poised to make an impact in their upcoming game against the Indianapolis Colts. Last week, with a new offensive coordinator at the helm, the Panthers implemented several key adjustments that could prove crucial in their matchup against the Colts.

One of the most notable changes was the Panthers’ shift towards utilizing the 11 personnel formation. In their previous games, they were using this formation only 79% of the time. However, in their last outing, they committed to it entirely, operating at a remarkable 100% rate. This shift eliminated the constant substitutions of different personnel groups, streamlining their offense and making life easier for their quarterback, Bryce Young.

Furthermore, the Panthers displayed a preference for the shotgun formation, with an impressive 96% usage rate during the entire game. This strategic choice allowed them to keep Young in the shotgun formation, giving him a more advantageous position to read the field and make plays.

Perhaps the most significant offensive adjustment came in their passing game. Carolina started throwing the football outside the numbers with greater frequency, significantly deviating from their previous approach. Prior to this game, only 47% of their passes were directed outside the numbers, but against the Colts, this figure surged to an impressive 65%. This rate places them ahead of teams such as the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Seattle Seahawks.

The decision to target the sidelines could prove to be a shrewd move against the Colts’ defense. The Colts have struggled to cover wide receivers outside the numbers, ranking 31st in success rate and 30th in EPA (Expected Points Added) in this area. Additionally, they concede an alarming number of yards per attempt on passes thrown outside the numbers.

Conversely, when teams attack the Colts’ defense within the numbers, they perform relatively better, ranking 19th in EPA and 18th in success rates. This suggests that the Colts are slightly below average at defending passes between the numbers but significantly worse when it comes to defending throws outside the numbers.

The recent offensive changes made by the Carolina Panthers, including their commitment to the 11 personnel formation, the preference for shotgun, and the increased focus on passing outside the numbers, should provide them with a competitive advantage against the struggling outside coverage of the Indianapolis Colts defense. These strategic shifts are likely to be a key factor in determining the outcome of their upcoming clash. With the odds stacked in their favor, the Panthers are poised for a strong performance against the Colts.

