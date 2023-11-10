Week 10 of the NFL season is already here, and in what should be an epic weekend of football, here are our four favorite over/under plays for the slate.

Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenny Pickett stinks. Jordan Love stinks. What else must we know to take the under in this one? Four of the last five Pittsburgh Steelers games and four straight Green Bay Packers games have gone under 38.5, so we’ll keep this game off the TV and look forward to something like a 13-10 final score.

Pick: Under 38.5

Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers defense is not good at all, ranking dead last in allowed passing yards per game, even considering they played against Zach Wilson the previous week. The Detroit Lions are coming off a bye and fully healthy with two weeks to prepare, so I envision them hanging at least 30 on the Chargers. Conversely, the Chargers’ offense is full of talent, and the Lions’ defense isn’t anything special, so we’ll ride with the over in what has shootout written all over it.

Pick: Over 48.5

Washington Commanders vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks were embarrassed by the Baltimore Ravens last week, so I expect them to come into Sunday offensively motivated against a Washington Commanders team that has given up over 27 points per game this season, the second most in the NFL. Seattle’s defense isn’t anything to write home about, and I have more confidence in Sam Howell putting up than I probably should points, as he’s scored at least 20 in five of the Commanders’ last six games. All that sounds good enough to slam the over in this one.

Pick: Over 44.5

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

If you willingly want to watch the New York Giants play football, you need help. Their team total sits at a staggering 10.5, which may be the lowest team total I can remember seeing. But I’m still taking the under. The Dallas Cowboys defense will be playing motivated at home after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles last week, and Tommy DeVito may literally be the worst NFL quarterback I’ve ever seen. The Giants have scored under 10.5 points in four straight games, and Dallas’ defense blanked the Giants in the season opener. The under is slightly juiced at 10.5, but I’ll put 1.5 units on it and ensure I’m not watching a second of the Giants’ offense for my own sanity.

Pick: Giants Team Total UNDER 10.5 Points

