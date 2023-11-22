Week 12 NFC West Clash: Seahawks Host 49ers on Thanksgiving

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to continue their winning streak when they visit the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night to close out Thanksgiving.

The 49ers, currently favored by the FanDuel Sportsbook at -7 with the total sitting at 43, have been on a roll, especially with their star player, Christian McCaffrey, finding the end zone last week. This marked back-to-back impressive performances from the San Francisco offense, leaving fans and analysts buzzing about their prospects.

The big question looming over tomorrow night’s game in Seattle is whether the 49ers’ offense can maintain its momentum. This is going to be a significant test for the 49ers. Quarterback Brock Purdy‘s performance will be crucial, particularly in responding to the game’s evolving dynamics.

The 49ers excel in extending their lead, with players like Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel creating havoc for opposing defenses. However, they’ve shown vulnerability when trailing, particularly in challenging away games.”

The Seahawks, led by quarterback Geno Smith, face their own set of challenges. Smith, recovering from a triceps injury, is deemed fit to play, offering hope for the Seahawks in this crucial matchup. The absence of running back Kenneth Walker might be felt, but Smith’s readiness to play could be the x-factor.

Both teams, known for their running game, might focus on time possession and ground control, making this an intriguing battle of strategies.

In summary, as the Seahawks and 49ers prepare to face off, all eyes will be on how the offenses, particularly under dynamic quarterbacks like Smith and Purdy, navigate this high-stakes game. With betting odds favoring the 49ers, the Seahawks are poised to potentially upset the predictions in what promises to be a riveting encounter.

