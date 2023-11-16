Will the Cowboys Again Utilize Brandin Cooks vs. Panthers?

The Dallas Cowboys‘ recent acquisition, Brandin Cooks, has quickly become a pivotal figure for their offensive, especially following his remarkable performance against the New York Giants. With a stellar stat line of nine receptions, 173 yards, and a touchdown on 10 targets, Cooks has demonstrated he’s more than capable of delivering big plays. However, the question arises: can we expect Cooks to replicate this level of performance consistently?

As the Cowboys prepare to face the Carolina Panthers, whose defense has been weakened by injuries, the opportunity seems ripe for Cooks to shine once again. The Panthers might see the return of Jaycee Horn, but even then, the defensive focus could be more on CeeDee Lamb. Lamb’s ability to get open, particularly in the slot, presents a challenge for defenses, potentially diverting attention away from Cooks.

Cooks has proven to be a significant deep threat and a big playmaker. Considering the current state of the Panthers’ defense, which has been struggling with pressure due to injuries, Cooks could exploit these weaknesses for substantial gains. The key factor in Cooks’ continued success will be the Cowboys’ offensive strategy. If they decide to leverage their passing game, which has emerged as a strength, Cooks might not need as many targets to make a substantial impact. Even with seven or eight targets, he could deliver significant results.

While it’s unlikely that any player from the Cowboys will match their previous week’s performance against the Giants, Cooks is solidifying his role as a crucial component of the Cowboys’ passing attack. Positioned as the second option opposite Lamb and alongside Jake Ferguson, Cooks offers reliable value, especially as a wide receiver three in fantasy leagues.

Brandin Cooks’ integration into the Cowboys’ offense has been impressive, and his ability to capitalize on opportunities makes him a valuable asset. As the Cowboys continue to adapt and evolve their offensive strategy, Cooks’ role and impact are expected to grow, making him a player to watch in the coming games.

