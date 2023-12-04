Alabama’s Nick Saban Deserves Major Credit for Beating Georgia

The SEC Championship game in Atlanta was nothing short of spectacular, featuring a top-10 college football clash that lived up to its billing. The No. 8 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide faced off against the two-time defending national champions, No. 1 Georgia, in what was their fourth SEC championship meeting and the second in the last three years. In a thrilling repeat of the 2021 upset, Alabama emerged victorious.

The Crimson Tide, under the leadership of Nick Saban, have been underdogs only four times in the last decade, interestingly always against Georgia. Remarkably, they’ve secured three outright victories in these matchups, including Saturday’s nail-biting 27-24 win. Key to this victory was Jalen Milroe, whose crucial late-game first down run sealed the win for Alabama.

This victory crowned Alabama’s season with a 12-1 record, an SEC Championship, and an undefeated streak in conference play. Their exceptional performance earned them the number four spot in the college football playoff, a testament to their resilience and skill.

The debate surrounding the college football playoff selections often circles back to the dominance of the SEC. The argument for including two SEC teams in the top four is strengthened by games like this. Georgia, despite their loss, had a compelling case. Their only defeats in recent years have come against the SEC champions, the Crimson Tide.

Nick Saban’s decision-making, particularly regarding Milroe, could be seen as one of the best coaching moves in college sports history. After a challenging game in South Florida, Milroe has been on fire, showcasing the impact of Saban’s leadership and strategy.

However, the conversation also includes Georgia’s circumstances. Injuries to key players like Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey hindered their performance. The argument that a healthy Georgia team could be a formidable force in the college football playoff is a strong one.

The SEC Championship game, always a highlight of the college football season, felt like a Super Bowl event in intensity and excitement. It showcased the passion and drama of college football at its best. Alabama’s victory clinched in the final moments, was not just a win for the team but a celebration of the sport’s sheer unpredictability and spectacle.

