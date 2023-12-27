Alamo Bowl Preview: The Case for Oklahoma Covering vs. Arizona

The Alamo Bowl is known for its thrilling finishes and high-scoring affairs, and this year’s matchup between the Arizona Wildcats and the Oklahoma Sooners promises to continue that college football tradition.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Arizona vs. Oklahoma Odds at FanDuel

Spread: Arizona -1.5 (-112) | Oklahoma +1.5 (-108)

Arizona -1.5 (-112) | Oklahoma +1.5 (-108) Moneyline: Arizona (-122) | Oklahoma (+102)

Arizona (-122) | Oklahoma (+102) Total: OVER 59.5 (-110) | UNDER 59.5 (-110)

The Wildcats come into the game as slight favorites at -1.5 on the spread, and the over/under sits at a tantalizing 59.5 points.

Reflecting on last year’s Alamo Bowl, which saw an unexpected under in the game between Washington and Texas, it suggests that surprises can happen in this bowl game. Despite the public sentiment leaning heavily towards Arizona, there’s a compelling case for taking the points with Oklahoma.

While Arizona may seem like the “right side” due to their favored status and perhaps a more consistent season, there’s always an allure in backing an underdog like Oklahoma. The Sooners can potentially upset the odds, making the +1.5 offer attractive for those willing to bet against the consensus.

Check out SportsGrid’s CFB Game Picks and CFB Props Picks all Season Long.

Oklahoma’s performance this season has shown flashes of excellence, and in a bowl game where the stakes are high and the atmosphere electric, they could rise to the occasion. The Sooners will be looking to capitalize on their underdog status and prove that they can outperform market expectations.

As kickoff approaches, bettors will be weighing up the high-scoring potential of both teams against the backdrop of previous Alamo Bowls. The decision to take Oklahoma with the points is akin to standing in front of the proverbial “freight train,” a move that could pay off handsomely if the Sooners can harness the spirit of the Alamo Bowl and deliver a performance worthy of its history.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Dail.