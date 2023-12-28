Alamo Bowl Showdown: Arizona Wildcats vs. Oklahoma Sooners

In a much-anticipated showdown, the Arizona Wildcats and the Oklahoma Sooners are set to face off tonight at 9:15 p.m. ET. This matchup promises to be a thrilling battle between two top-15 teams, with the opening line favoring Arizona by a slim margin of minus 1.5. The total over/under is set at 59.5 points. It’s a game that has caught the attention of sportsbook enthusiasts across the nation.

For Arizona, this season has been nothing short of remarkable under the leadership of head coach Jed Fisch. The fact that Arizona is playing in a top 15 bowl game in late December is a testament to their impressive turnaround. The Wildcats have also proven themselves to be one of the best cover teams in the country, boasting a 4-2 record against the spread when favored and riding a six-game winning streak. Their defense has been a key factor in their success, especially in their last three outings.

On the other side, the Oklahoma Sooners will be without star quarterback Dillon Gabriel, but they have a talented young signal-caller in Jackson Arnold, who is poised to make his first career start in the Alamo Bowl. It’s worth noting that Oklahoma has been the underdog only once this season, and they pulled off an outright victory in the Cotton Bowl as four-point underdogs against Texas. Over the past decade, the Sooners have been underdogs 15 times, posting a 7-8 straight-up record in those situations.

All signs point to an exciting and high-scoring matchup in the Alamo Bowl tonight. While Oklahoma has a history of defying the odds, Arizona seems to have the momentum and the edge going into this game. Last year’s Alamo Bowl featured Washington and Texas, who are set to meet again in the Sugar Bowl, a college football playoff semifinal. Could this matchup between Oklahoma and Arizona be a precursor to future clashes on the big stage? Only time will tell, but one thing is for certain â€“ football fans are in for a treat tonight in the Alamo Bowl.

