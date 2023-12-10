Betting on Saints’ Alvin Kamara in Week 14 Clash vs. Panthers

In the world of NFL fantasy football, few names shine as bright as Alvin Kamara. In this article, we’ll explore Kamara’s fantasy value, examining his price on Fanduel and DraftKings and its implications for your fantasy lineup.

Evaluating Bijan Robinson’s Great Value in Fantasy Football

Kamara’s Matchup Advantage

Alvin Kamara is currently priced at $9,000 on FanDuel and $8,200 on DraftKings. These figures immediately catch the eye of fantasy enthusiasts. However, the final decision should be based on factors like touchdown dependency and matchup analysis.

Kamara’s Favorable Matchup

Kamara finds himself in a favorable matchup against the Carolina Panthers, who rank 23rd in rush defense. Furthermore, he’s coming off back-to-back games with over 100 all-purpose yards. Kamara’s potential for touchdowns also gets a boost, especially with Taysom Hill likely sidelined for the game.

The Taysom Hill Factor

Taysom Hill’s absence from the game could mean an increased share of touchdowns for Kamara. With Hill out, Kamara becomes the primary candidate to benefit from red zone opportunities, making him an even more attractive fantasy option.

Protecting Derek Carr and Utilizing Kamara

Derek Carr’s health is a significant concern, given his recent injuries. To protect Carr, the Saints are likely to lean heavily on Alvin Kamara, both in rushing and passing situations. This bodes well for Kamara’s fantasy production.

Value Analysis

While Kamara’s price of $9,000 on Fanduel and $8,200 on DraftKings may seem steep, it’s worth noting that DraftKings offers additional value due to Kamara’s consistent involvement in the passing game. With target volumes increasing in recent weeks, Kamara’s potential for all-purpose yards and receptions is high.

Betting Market Opportunities

For those interested in the wagering market, consider looking at Alvin Kamara’s all-purpose yards. Starting around 100 on most sites, you may want to push that number up to 150 or higher, given his recent performance and favorable matchup.

The Panthers’ Struggles

It’s important to recognize that the Carolina Panthers are currently a struggling team with just one win and no head coach. This presents a golden opportunity for Kamara to shine on the field.

A Cost-Effective Alternative

In conclusion, if you’re looking to invest in a running back, Alvin Kamara provides a cost-effective alternative to other top-tier options like Christian McCaffrey. Despite offering similar fantasy point potential, Kamara comes at a much lower price point, making him an enticing choice for fantasy football enthusiasts.

As you set your fantasy lineup for the week, don’t overlook the potential hidden gem in Alvin Kamara. His combination of talent, favorable matchup, and price point could lead you to fantasy football success.

