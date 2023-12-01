Can the Panthers Ride the ‘Interim Bump’ Against the Bucs?

The upcoming NFC South divisional showdown between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is set to unfold in Tampa Bay under a cloud of recent upheaval within the Panthers’ organization. After the Panthers fired head coach Frank Reich and parted ways with quarterback coach Josh McCown and Duce Staley, the focus shifted to the team’s strategy for the remainder of the NFL season and the development of rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

The situation in Carolina poses significant questions: What direction will the Panthers take for the rest of the season? And how will Bryce Young fare in his rookie campaign amidst these changes?

The betting odds have cast the Buccaneers as a 5.5-point favorite, an interesting development considering Tampa Bay has been favored just three times this year but never by more than a field goal. This spread indicates a shift in perception, possibly influenced by the Panthers’ recent internal turmoil.

Observing past patterns, there’s a phenomenon known as the ‘interim bump,’ where teams often experience a brief surge in performance following coaching changes. The Pittsburgh Steelers, for instance, showed improved offensive output after firing Matt Canada, suggesting that a change in leadership can sometimes inject a new dynamic into a team.

However, the situation with the Panthers seems more complex. Owner David Tepper‘s approach has raised eyebrows, with mid-season firings becoming a recurring theme. Reich’s handling of play-calling duties has also been a point of contention, adding to the confusion surrounding the team’s direction.

A critical factor is the performance of Bryce Young. Despite being a highly-touted number one pick, Young has faced immense pressure, often getting “swallowed up” on plays. The supporting cast around him, including players like Adam Thielen, Chuba Hubbard, and Miles Sanders, has been inconsistent at best. Wide receivers like Terrace Marshall have been notably absent, raising questions about the team’s offensive efficacy.

This scenario places the Panthers in a precarious position. While the prospect of an ‘interim bump’ might tempt some bettors, the 5.5-point spread could be daunting for a Tampa team that hasn’t been high-scoring. The Panthers’ struggles extend beyond coaching, hinting at deeper organizational issues from ownership down.

While the upcoming game presents an opportunity for the Panthers to reset and perhaps capitalize on the change in leadership, the challenges they face are multifaceted. For bettors and fans alike, laying the 5.5 points might be risky, given the Panthers’ current state and the uncertainty surrounding their performance for the rest of the year.

