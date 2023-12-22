Can Utah State Cover a Thin Spread vs. Georgia State in the Idaho Potato Bowl?

In the upcoming Idaho Potato Bowl, an intriguing college football matchup is set to unfold between the Georgia State Panthers and the Utah State Aggies.

Georgia State vs. Utah State Odds at FanDuel

Spread: Georgia State +1.5 (-105) | Utah State -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Georgia State (+105) | Utah State (-126)

Georgia State (+105) | Utah State (-126) Total: OVER 59.5 (-110) | UNDER 59.5 (-110)

Utah State enters as slight favorites with a 1.5-point advantage, and a high total of 59.5 points suggests an exciting, high-scoring game is anticipated.

Georgia State’s recent form is a concern, losing their last five games. Additionally, their team has been significantly affected by players leaving through the transfer portal, which could impact their performance in this game. These factors make the Aggies a logical choice for those looking to predict the game’s outcome.

Utah State’s head coach, Blake Anderson, is a seasoned campaigner in bowl games, bringing a wealth of experience to the table. This will be his ninth bowl game in his tenth season, showcasing his consistent ability to lead teams to postseason appearances. The Aggies will be starting Levi Williams at quarterback, a transfer from Wyoming who has shown promise toward the end of the season. His performance could be a key factor in Utah State’s pursuit of victory.

The preference for Mountain West Conference teams in this bowl game is noted, and Utah State represents that conference this year. An interesting and unique tradition in the Idaho Potato Bowl is the celebratory dumping of a bucket of French fries on the winning team, a quirky and memorable aspect of this particular bowl game.

The Idaho Potato Bowl between Georgia State and Utah State promises to be an engaging contest. With the Panthers looking to overcome their recent struggles and the Aggies aiming to capitalize on their slight edge and a solid finish to the season, the game will be thrilling.

The experienced coaching of Blake Anderson and the potential impact of Levi Williams as quarterback for Utah State adds intriguing layers to what promises to be a memorable game, complete with its unique potato-themed celebration.

