College Basketball Best Bets for Tuesday, December 19th

The non-conference portion of the college basketball season is winding down as we near the New Year. With a mixture of non-conference and intra-conference battles on Tuesday night’s exciting slate, we have zoned in on a pair of matchups for our best bets this evening.

More CBB: Top Ten Mid-Major Teams | 5 Best Mid-Major Players through the 1st Month

Let’s take a look at each of the matchups where we see value, including tip times, television coverage, betting odds, and a blurb on our best bet in the game:

TV: ESPN+ | Streaming: ESPN App

ESPN+ | ESPN App Time: 7:00 p.m. ET | Location: The Pavilion at Ole Miss – Oxford, MS

Spread: Troy +12.5 (-105) | Ole Miss -12.5 (-115)

Troy +12.5 (-105) | Ole Miss -12.5 (-115) Moneyline: Troy (+610) | Ole Miss (-950)

Troy (+610) | Ole Miss (-950) Total: OVER 145.5 (-110) | UNDER 145.5 (-110)

Beyond the wildest dreams of even those within the Ole Miss program, the Rebels remain one of four undefeated teams entering this matchup. Throughout this hot start, Chris Beard’s squad has just one win over a top-70 KenPom opponent, while seven of them come from teams outside of the top 150, including a narrow one-point home victory over Detroit, which sits at 336th. Despite the success, their ranking has dropped from 82nd to 90th since the preseason, pointing to how lucky they have been to remain undefeated. Troy can make things competitive with some strong offensive rebounding and a deep squad. KenPom’s got this spread at ten, and it’s pushed too far toward the Rebels for our liking. Take the points and back the Trojans here.

The Pick: Troy +12.5

TV: FS1 | Streaming: FOX Sports App

FS1 | FOX Sports App Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | Location: Amica Mutual Pavilion – Providence, RI

Spread: Marquette -4.5 (-114) | Providence +4.5 (-106)

Marquette -4.5 (-114) | Providence +4.5 (-106) Moneyline: Marquette (-192) | Providence (+158)

Marquette (-192) | Providence (+158) Total: OVER 146.5 (-110) | UNDER 146.5 (-110)

Providence has been home to one of the most hostile road environments in college basketball over the past few seasons. Since the start of the 2021-22 season, the Friars are a staggering 39-3 at home. They have beaten plenty of superior opponents during that span, including a double-overtime thriller over Marquette last December. This year’s team has already displayed some hometown magic with a thrashing of Wisconsin last month. The students and fans will certainly be amped up for this one, as it’s the home opener for Big East play this season. The team’s second-leading scorer, Devin Carter, should be back for this matchup, and the Friars will give the Golden Eagles all they can handle. Take the handful of points and root for the home dog on Tuesday night.

The Pick: Providence +4.5 (-106)

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.