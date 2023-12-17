Don’t Underestimate Ezekiel Elliott’s DFS Appeal in Week 15

In this NFL article, we’ll dive into the world of Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) and betting, focusing on Ezekiel Elliott’s fantasy potential. While the New England Patriots face a challenging matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, Elliott’s value may surprise you.

Ezekiel Elliott: A Player in Transition

Ezekiel Elliott, priced at $6,500 on FanDuel and $5,800 on DraftKings, has been a subject of debate among fantasy football enthusiasts. Let’s examine why he might be worth considering for your DFS lineups.

Analyzing Elliott’s Recent Performance

Elliott’s recent workload is worth noting. In the previous game, he had 22 carries for 68 yards, showcasing his role as the primary ball carrier for the Dallas Cowboys. While his efficiency metrics may not be stellar, the volume of touches he receives cannot be ignored.

A Favorable Matchup Against the Chiefs

One intriguing aspect of Elliott’s potential is the matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs’ defense ranks 20th against the run, making them susceptible to strong running backs. With limited options in the New England backfield and no Rhamondre Stevenson, Elliott is poised to take center stage.

The Importance of Volume

In fantasy football, volume is often the key to success. At a price of $5,800 on DraftKings, Elliott’s volume and touchdown equity make him a viable DFS option. While it’s uncertain if he’ll replicate the eight targets and seven catches from the previous week, he could still contribute with four to five catches and a potential touchdown.

Game Script Flexibility

Regardless of the game script, whether the Patriots are trailing or in a competitive contest, Ezekiel Elliott is expected to play a significant role. His versatility as a runner and receiver makes him a valuable asset for New England.

Conclusion

While the New England Patriots may face a tough challenge against the Kansas City Chiefs, Ezekiel Elliott’s DFS value should not be underestimated. At his affordable price point, he offers a combination of volume, touchdown potential, and matchup advantages that could lead to a favorable return on investment.

As you craft your DFS lineups and consider your betting strategy for this game, remember that sometimes, the player they are now is more important than who they were or who you think they’ll be. Ezekiel Elliott’s potential impact on this matchup could make him a valuable asset in Week 15. Good luck with your NFL bets and fantasy football lineups!

