Falcons’ Bijan Robinson Should Fly High in Week 14 vs. Bucs

When it comes to NFL fantasy football, value plays can be the key to success. In this article, we’ll take a deep dive into the Atlanta Falcons’ perspective and analyze the fantasy value of Bijan Robinson. Priced at $7,100 on FanDuel and $6,500 on DraftKings, Robinson presents an intriguing option for fantasy enthusiasts.

A Thousand-Dollar Difference

There’s a fascinating $1,000 price difference between Bijan Robinson and other running backs on Sunday. Last week’s performance against the New York Jets may have been a bit disappointing, but there are compelling reasons to consider Robinson this week.

Desmond Ridder’s Home Advantage

Desmond Ridder’s struggles on the road are well-documented, and this week, he returns home to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite Tampa’s reputation for strong run defense, recent injuries have weakened their front line. Robinson’s previous matchup against Tampa, marred by a migraine, presents an opportunity for redemption.

An Opportunity in Volume

Robinson’s recent workload is encouraging for fantasy owners. With 20+ touches per game in the last few weeks, he has demonstrated the potential for significant volume. While last week’s volume didn’t translate into productivity, this matchup against Tampa offers a fresh chance to capitalize on his usage.

Capitalizing on Pricing Changes

Fantasy players should take note of Robinson’s declining price on both FanDuel and DraftKings. Moving from $8,000 to $7,100 on Fanduel and seeing a similar drop on DraftKings makes him an attractive option for Week 14.

A Competitive Game Environment

The expectation of a competitive game between the Falcons and Buccaneers further enhances Robinson’s appeal. With Tampa likely pushing the total and staying competitive, Robinson should see ample opportunities to produce fantasy points.

Other Price-Drop Running Backs

Robinson isn’t the only running back benefiting from a price drop this week. Keep an eye on other intriguing options as well. Week 14 presents an excellent opportunity to explore value plays in the running back position.

In conclusion, while last week may have left fantasy owners wanting more, Week 14 offers a unique chance to capitalize on Bijan Robinson’s value. With a favorable matchup, increased volume, and a lower price point, Robinson could be the key to fantasy football success for the Atlanta Falcons faithful.

