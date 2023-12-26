First Responders Bowl Preview: Play the Texas State-Rice Total

In today’s First Responder Bowl, we have an exciting college football showdown with the Texas State Bobcats taking on the Rice Owls in what can be dubbed the Battle of Texas. Both teams bring distinct styles and key players to the field, setting the stage for an enthralling matchup.

Texas State vs. Rice Odds at FanDuel

Spread: Texas State -3.5 (-108) | Rice +3.5 (-112)

Texas State -3.5 (-108) | Rice +3.5 (-112) Moneyline: Texas State (-164) | Rice (+136)

Texas State (-164) | Rice (+136) Total: OVER 59.5 (-105) | UNDER 59.5 (-115)

The betting lines from the FanDuel Sportsbook initially set the total at a hearty 60.5 points, with Texas State as the -6.5 point favorite. However, there’s been a notable shift, with the spread now at -3.5 for Texas State and the total adjusted to 59.5 points. This movement suggests a closer contest than initially anticipated.

One intriguing aspect of this game is the quarterback history for Rice. JT Daniels, known for his stints at USC, Georgia, and West Virginia, was quarterbacking Rice this regular season. While he helped them get here, he will not be playing today.

For Rice, Luke McCaffrey, formerly of Nebraska, now their leading wide receiver, brings a versatile threat to the field. His familial ties to Christian McCaffrey add a layer of intrigue to his participation in this game.

On the other hand, Texas State seems to have all its key players in action for this bowl game. Notably, their starting running back, Ismail Mahdi, and top wide receivers, Joey Hobert and Ashtyn Hawkins, are all set to play. Their participation likely contributes to the high total, reflecting the expectation of a high-scoring affair.

Given the offensive firepower on both sides and the tendency of these teams to engage in dynamic, high-scoring games, the betting recommendation for this First Responder Bowl is to take the over on the inflated total of 59.5 points. This game is poised to showcase backyard football-style play, with both teams likely to prioritize offense and put on an entertaining show for the fans.

