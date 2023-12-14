Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers: +338 SGP

2 Hours Ago

The Los Angeles Clippers (13-10) host the Golden State Warriors (10-13) tonight for the third of four meetings this season.

The teams have split the season series thus far, LA coming away with a close 113-112 victory in the last matchup on Dec. 2

Tyronn Lue‘s squad enters this evening’s tilt as 5.5-point favorites.

Below, you will find a three-leg same-game parlay, anchored by the Clips’ man in the middle. Enjoy!

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: Ivica Zubac OVER 12.5 Points (-106)

  • Zubac has scored at least 13 points in five of his past eight games (63%)
  • Zubac is averaging 15.0 points against the Warriors this season
  • Golden State is allowing the fourth most points per game to centers this season

Leg 2: Clippers Moneyline (-220)

  • The Clippers have won five straight games and are 9-3 at home this season
  • The Warriors have lost two consecutive games and are 5-7 on the road this season
  • Golden State will be without All-Star forward Draymond Green following his indefinite suspension
  • Golden State is 3-5 without Green this season

Leg 3: Stephen Curry OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-120)

  • Curry is averaging 5.0 RPG this season
  • Curry has pulled down at least five boards in five of his past six games, including three straight
  • Curry is averaging 5.5 RPG against the Clippers this season

Total Value = +338

