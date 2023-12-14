Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers: +338 SGP

The Los Angeles Clippers (13-10) host the Golden State Warriors (10-13) tonight for the third of four meetings this season.

The teams have split the season series thus far, LA coming away with a close 113-112 victory in the last matchup on Dec. 2

Tyronn Lue‘s squad enters this evening’s tilt as 5.5-point favorites.

Below, you will find a three-leg same-game parlay, anchored by the Clips’ man in the middle. Enjoy!

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: Ivica Zubac OVER 12.5 Points (-106)

Zubac has scored at least 13 points in five of his past eight games (63%)

Zubac is averaging 15.0 points against the Warriors this season

Golden State is allowing the fourth most points per game to centers this season

Leg 2: Clippers Moneyline (-220)

The Clippers have won five straight games and are 9-3 at home this season

The Warriors have lost two consecutive games and are 5-7 on the road this season

Golden State will be without All-Star forward Draymond Green following his indefinite suspension

following his indefinite suspension Golden State is 3-5 without Green this season

Leg 3: Stephen Curry OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-120)

Curry is averaging 5.0 RPG this season

Curry has pulled down at least five boards in five of his past six games, including three straight

Curry is averaging 5.5 RPG against the Clippers this season

Total Value = +338

