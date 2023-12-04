NBA In-Season Tournament: Celtics vs. Pacers SGP

The quarterfinals of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament begin in Indiana tonight as the Pacers (10-8) host the Boston Celtics (15-4).

Boston enters the contest as a 6.0-point favorite. 

Below, you will find a three-leg same game parlay anchored by what I believe will be a fourth straight Celtics victory.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: Celtics Moneyline (-230)

  • Boston won the first meeting 155-104 back on Nov. 4 (Indiana was without star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, but the 51-point loss is still notable)
  • Haliburton, who missed Saturday’s contest against the Heat, is questionable due to an upper respiratory infection
  • The Celtics sit first in the Eastern Conference and are 8-2 in their past ten games
  • The Pacers sit sixth in the Eastern Conference and are 5-5 in their past ten games
  • Boston ranks eighth in offense (116.7 PPG) and fourth in defense (107.4 PPG)
  • Indiana ranks first in offense (128.8 PPG) but is last in defense (125.9 PPG) 

Leg 2: Jayson Tatum to Score 30+ Points (-145)

  • Fantastic matchup against Indiana’s league-worst defense
  • Scored 30 points in just 27 minutes against the Pacers in the first meeting
  • Indiana is allowing the sixth most points to power forwards this season

Leg 3: Jrue Holiday to Record 6+ Rebounds (-170)

  • Holiday is averaging a career-high 7.2 RPG this season
  • Holiday has recorded at least six rebounds in six of his past seven games
  • Holiday notched seven boards in 25 minutes against Indy in the first matchup

Total Value = +217

