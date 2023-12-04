NBA In-Season Tournament: Celtics vs. Pacers SGP
The quarterfinals of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament begin in Indiana tonight as the Pacers (10-8) host the Boston Celtics (15-4).
Boston enters the contest as a 6.0-point favorite.
Below, you will find a three-leg same game parlay anchored by what I believe will be a fourth straight Celtics victory.
Leg 1: Celtics Moneyline (-230)
- Boston won the first meeting 155-104 back on Nov. 4 (Indiana was without star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, but the 51-point loss is still notable)
- Haliburton, who missed Saturday’s contest against the Heat, is questionable due to an upper respiratory infection
- The Celtics sit first in the Eastern Conference and are 8-2 in their past ten games
- The Pacers sit sixth in the Eastern Conference and are 5-5 in their past ten games
- Boston ranks eighth in offense (116.7 PPG) and fourth in defense (107.4 PPG)
- Indiana ranks first in offense (128.8 PPG) but is last in defense (125.9 PPG)
Leg 2: Jayson Tatum to Score 30+ Points (-145)
- Fantastic matchup against Indiana’s league-worst defense
- Scored 30 points in just 27 minutes against the Pacers in the first meeting
- Indiana is allowing the sixth most points to power forwards this season
Leg 3: Jrue Holiday to Record 6+ Rebounds (-170)
- Holiday is averaging a career-high 7.2 RPG this season
- Holiday has recorded at least six rebounds in six of his past seven games
- Holiday notched seven boards in 25 minutes against Indy in the first matchup
Total Value = +217
