NBA In-Season Tournament: Celtics vs. Pacers SGP

The quarterfinals of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament begin in Indiana tonight as the Pacers (10-8) host the Boston Celtics (15-4).

Boston enters the contest as a 6.0-point favorite.

Below, you will find a three-leg same game parlay anchored by what I believe will be a fourth straight Celtics victory.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: Celtics Moneyline (-230)

Boston won the first meeting 155-104 back on Nov. 4 (Indiana was without star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, but the 51-point loss is still notable)

Haliburton, who missed Saturday’s contest against the Heat, is questionable due to an upper respiratory infection

The Celtics sit first in the Eastern Conference and are 8-2 in their past ten games

The Pacers sit sixth in the Eastern Conference and are 5-5 in their past ten games

Boston ranks eighth in offense (116.7 PPG) and fourth in defense (107.4 PPG)

Indiana ranks first in offense (128.8 PPG) but is last in defense (125.9 PPG)

Leg 2: Jayson Tatum to Score 30+ Points (-145)

Fantastic matchup against Indiana’s league-worst defense

Scored 30 points in just 27 minutes against the Pacers in the first meeting

Indiana is allowing the sixth most points to power forwards this season

Leg 3: Jrue Holiday to Record 6+ Rebounds (-170)

Holiday is averaging a career-high 7.2 RPG this season

Holiday has recorded at least six rebounds in six of his past seven games

Holiday notched seven boards in 25 minutes against Indy in the first matchup

Total Value = +217

