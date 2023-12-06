NBA Same Game Parlay: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets (8-9) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-6) tonight for the first of three meetings between the teams this season.

Oklahoma City enters the contest as a 2.5-point favorite.

Below, you will find a viable three-leg same-game parlay anchored by the Thunder’s star point guard.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Score 30+ Points (-130)

Expecting a bounce-back performance after Gilgeous-Alexander scored just 17 points against the Mavericks last Saturday.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 29.9 PPG this season.

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in 12 of 19 games this season (67%), including four of his past five.

A close 2.5-point spread helps negate potential blowout risk where SGA gets pulled early.

Leg 2: Thunder -2.5 (-110)

Oklahoma City is 14-4-1 ATS this season (77.8 cover%).

Oklahoma City is an NBA-best 7-1-1 ATS on the road this season (87.5 cover%).

Oklahoma City is 3-1 ATS as a road favorite this season (75.0 cover%).

Leg 3: Fred VanVleet OVER 2.5 Made Threes (-160)

VanVleet is averaging 3.1 made threes per game this season.

VanVleet has knocked down at least three triples in 11 of 16 games this season, including three of his past four.

Oklahoma City is allowing the fourth most made threes per game to point guards this season.

Total Value = +371

