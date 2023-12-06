NBA Same Game Parlay: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets

by

1 Hour Ago

The Houston Rockets (8-9) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-6) tonight for the first of three meetings between the teams this season.

Oklahoma City enters the contest as a 2.5-point favorite.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Below, you will find a viable three-leg same-game parlay anchored by the Thunder’s star point guard. 

Good luck!

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Score 30+ Points (-130)

  • Expecting a bounce-back performance after Gilgeous-Alexander scored just 17 points against the Mavericks last Saturday.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 29.9 PPG this season.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in 12 of 19 games this season (67%), including four of his past five.
  • A close 2.5-point spread helps negate potential blowout risk where SGA gets pulled early.

Leg 2: Thunder -2.5 (-110)

  • Oklahoma City is 14-4-1 ATS this season (77.8 cover%).
  • Oklahoma City is an NBA-best 7-1-1 ATS on the road this season (87.5 cover%).
  • Oklahoma City is 3-1 ATS as a road favorite this season (75.0 cover%).

Leg 3: Fred VanVleet OVER 2.5 Made Threes (-160)

  • VanVleet is averaging 3.1 made threes per game this season.
  • VanVleet has knocked down at least three triples in 11 of 16 games this season, including three of his past four.
  • Oklahoma City is allowing the fourth most made threes per game to point guards this season.

Total Value = +371

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related