NBA Same Game Parlay: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets (8-9) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-6) tonight for the first of three meetings between the teams this season.
Oklahoma City enters the contest as a 2.5-point favorite.
Below, you will find a viable three-leg same-game parlay anchored by the Thunder’s star point guard.
Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Leg 1: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Score 30+ Points (-130)
- Expecting a bounce-back performance after Gilgeous-Alexander scored just 17 points against the Mavericks last Saturday.
- Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 29.9 PPG this season.
- Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in 12 of 19 games this season (67%), including four of his past five.
- A close 2.5-point spread helps negate potential blowout risk where SGA gets pulled early.
Leg 2: Thunder -2.5 (-110)
- Oklahoma City is 14-4-1 ATS this season (77.8 cover%).
- Oklahoma City is an NBA-best 7-1-1 ATS on the road this season (87.5 cover%).
- Oklahoma City is 3-1 ATS as a road favorite this season (75.0 cover%).
Leg 3: Fred VanVleet OVER 2.5 Made Threes (-160)
- VanVleet is averaging 3.1 made threes per game this season.
- VanVleet has knocked down at least three triples in 11 of 16 games this season, including three of his past four.
- Oklahoma City is allowing the fourth most made threes per game to point guards this season.
Total Value = +371
