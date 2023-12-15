New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns: +425 SGP

The New York Knicks (13-10) travel to Phoenix tonight to battle the Suns (13-11) in the second and final meeting between the teams this season.

Phoenix enters the contest as 5.0-point favorites.

Below, I have outlined a viable three-leg same-game parlay as both sides aim to get back in the win column.

Let’s kick off the parlay with the man on the wrong side of Draymond Green‘s latest antics.

Leg 1: Jusuf Nurkic OVER 10.5 Rebounds (+102)

Nurkic is coming off a season-high 22 rebounds in Wednesday’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets

Nurkic has pulled down at least 11 boards in six of his past 12 games, including two straight

Nurkic should face less resistance on the glass with New York missing starting center Mitchell Robinson (left ankle surgery)

Leg 2: Suns Moneyline (-198)

The Suns are 1-0 against New York this season, Phoenix’s victory coming without star forward Kevin Durant (Durant will play this evening)

(Durant will play this evening) New York is 2-9 this season against teams with winning records

Leg 3: Julius Randle to Score 25+ Points (-110)

Randle is averaging 28.7 PPG over his last seven appearances

Randle has scored at least 25 points in three of his past four games, including two straight 30+ efforts

Phoenix is allowing the fifth most points per game to power forwards this season

Total Value = +425

