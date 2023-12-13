NFL MVP Race: Phil Simms Picks Between Purdy and Prescott

The NFL MVP market is heating up, with two front-runners emerging distinctly. Let’s delve into the current scenario.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys holds a commanding position with an impressive +155 betting odds. The star quarterback, symbolic of the famed star on his helmet, benefits significantly from his high-profile team’s reputation. Prescott’s dynamic play and pivotal role in his team’s success have placed him at the forefront of the MVP conversation.

Close on his heels is Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers, tagged at +165. Purdy’s rise has been somewhat underappreciated, with detractors pointing to factors like coach Kyle Shanahan’s strategies or the team’s strong receiving corps. However, his exceptional skills as a quarterback – mobility, accuracy, and the ability to throw perfect spirals – are becoming increasingly hard to overlook.

Comparing Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy in the MVP race is challenging. Both have led their teams to victories and have avoided being the cause of significant losses. Prescott’s physical and dynamic style has been a revelation this season, exceeding many expectations. His performance is a crucial driver of the Cowboys’ success, independent of coaching brilliance.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Conversely, Purdy’s impact at the 49ers is often attributed to factors like Shanahan’s offensive design. However, this narrative is being questioned, much like the earlier discussions surrounding Patrick Mahomes and his success with the Kansas City Chiefs. The argument that external factors solely drive a quarterback’s success is losing ground.

Phil’s Pick

Dak Prescott has a slight edge on the oddsboard at FanDuel Sportsbook and with the former Super Bowl MVP. As Phil Simms said today on SportsGrid, “If I had to say right now…Dak Prescott is in the lead.” His unexpected level of play, combined with his team’s reliance on his abilities rather than on coaching ingenuity, puts him in a slightly favorable position. In contrast, despite his undeniable talent and contributions, Brock Purdy still battles perceptions about the sources of his success.

As the season progresses, this MVP race is one to watch closely, with Prescott and Purdy demonstrating why they are top contenders for the prestigious award.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.