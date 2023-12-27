NFL Showdown: Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys – Betting Odds and Key Players to Watch

In a highly anticipated NFL showdown, the Detroit Lions are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17. The betting odds have been shifting in the lead-up to this clash, making it a game worth keeping an eye on.

The Dallas Cowboys opened as a 4.5-point favorite, but that line has since moved to Dallas being favored by six points. The over/under total, which started at 51.5 points, has now increased to 53.5 points. With both teams being dome-based, the expectation is that this matchup will deliver a high-scoring affair.

Let’s break down the equation for this game. The Detroit Lions, a team on the rise, have garnered plenty of attention for their strong offense. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys are coming off back-to-back losses, leading some to question why they are favored by six points.

The answer lies in the fact that the Cowboys are simply a better team than the Lions. Quarterback Dak Prescott has been playing at an MVP level this season, dispelling doubts about the coaching staff’s ability to produce a potent offense. Despite struggles in the running game, the Cowboys have relied on an air attack that includes standout receiver CeeDee Lamb.

On the other hand, the Lions find themselves at a developmental crossroads. They boast a mix of promising young talents like Amon-Ra St. Brown. However, the uncertainty surrounding offensive coordinator Ben Johnson’s future, with rumors of a hefty contract demand, adds an intriguing subplot to the team’s prospects.

When it comes to NFL betting, it often boils down to the quarterback advantage, and in this matchup, the Cowboys hold a significant edge, with Dak Prescott leading the charge. Additionally, the Cowboys’ defense has [reformed admirably.

As the game approaches, one can’t help but wonder which player will step up and become the MVP of the match, propelling their team to victory. Will it be Dak Prescott, with his stellar season, or could a Lions player emerge as the game-changer? The answers to these questions will unfold under the dome, making this game a must-watch for NFL enthusiasts.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.