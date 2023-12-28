Nico Iamaleava set to start for Tennessee in Cheez-It Bowl

As Bowl season rolls around in college football, many young prospects finally get their chance to shine as players enter the transfer portal or even declare for the NFL Draft. The Tennessee Volunteers and their fans will get a sneak peek at one of the top prospects in the 2023 recruiting class.

Nico Iamaleava set to take official starting snaps against Iowa

The Volunteers landed Nico Iamaleava in the 2023 recruiting class as the top prospect chose Tennessee over top programs like Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State. However, with Joe Milton III returning as the team’s starting quarterback this past season, the freshman took a backseat as he awaited his opportunity. And now, with Milton III opting out of the Cheez-It Bowl against Iowa, the dual-threat quarterback will finally get his first starting snaps against a battle-tested Hawkeye defense.

BREAKING: Tennessee true freshman QB Nico Iamaleava will start the Citrus Bowl vs. Iowa.



At six-foot-six, Iamleava has the size, the arm strength, and the ability to scramble; all the tools to be a top quarterback in the nation. Hence why, the California native was a top recruit in his respective class, and with his first real snaps coming in the team’s New Year’s Day game, Vol fans will get a chance to see just how bright the future of their program truly is.

As for Josh Heupel, getting a chance to see his biggest offensive recruit in action will allow the head coach to enter the offseason with a game plan to put his quarterback and program in a position to thrive in 2024. If Iamaleava lives up to the hype, the Volunteers could be in a position to contend for a National Championship next year.

Nonetheless, the first game for the young prospect won’t tell us everything, but it will be page one of what Tennessee fans hope to be a long and historic story.

