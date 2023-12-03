Rams’ Kyren Williams is a Valuable DFS Add vs. Browns

In this article, we’ll shift our focus to the Los Angeles Rams’ perspective in NFL football and dive into the intriguing DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) option, Kyren Williams. With a closer look at Williams’ performance and potential, we’ll explore the betting elements and betting strategy surrounding this talented running back. Let’s examine why Kyren Williams could be a valuable addition to your DFS lineup.

Kyren Williams’ DFS Pricing

Kyren Williams comes in at a different price point compared to Christian McCaffrey. Priced at $8,500 on FanDuel and $7,200 on DraftKings, he offers a more affordable option for DFS players. But is he a good pivot from McCaffrey?

Kyren Williams’ Remarkable Performance

Last week, Kyren Williams put on a show against the Arizona Cardinals, showcasing his explosive talent. His impressive stat line included 16 carries for 143 yards and an incredible six catches on six targets for 61 yards, along with two touchdowns. This remarkable performance earned him a whopping 35 half-PPR (points per reception) points, making him a fantasy standout.

Facing the Cleveland Browns’ Defense

This week, Kyren Williams faces a new challenge in the form of the Cleveland Browns’ defense. While the Browns are known for their strong pass rush, their rush defense ranks 12th in the league, indicating a potential opportunity for running backs to excel.

Cooper Kupp’s Injury Impact

Cooper Kupp’s injury woes have affected the Rams’ offense significantly. Dr. Chow’s insights suggest that Kupp’s double ankle injuries have hampered his burst and cutting ability. With Kupp’s limitations, the Rams may rely more on the running game, increasing Williams’ value.

Betting Strategy

When considering Kyren Williams for your DFS lineup, here are some key points to keep in mind:

Williams offers a more cost-effective option compared to high-priced players like McCaffrey. His significant workload and potential in a game that might have a lower total make him an intriguing choice. Explore various pivots and strategies to balance your lineup effectively while accommodating Williams’ cost.



Conclusion

From the Los Angeles Rams’ perspective, Kyren Williams emerges as an exciting DFS option for NFL football enthusiasts. With a promising track record and a favorable matchup against the Cleveland Browns’ rush defense, Williams has the potential to deliver solid fantasy points. As you build your DFS lineup, consider incorporating Kyren Williams as part of your betting strategy. By balancing your roster and exploring cost-effective options, you can maximize your chances of success in DFS competitions while enjoying a different perspective on the game.

