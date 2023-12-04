Snubbed: Florida State’s Case for the College Football Playoff

In college football, the unexpected is often what defines a season. This was the case for Florida State after losing their starting quarterback, Jordan Travis, they were projected to falter. Yet, they emerged victorious in both games without him.

The initial expectations were grim for Florida State. Losing Travis to a gruesome leg injury, many speculated that he might return by the start of 2024 to play in the College Football Playoff semifinal. The injury was considered a significant setback, potentially the sole barrier keeping Florida State from the playoffs. This perspective, however, overlooks the team’s strengths, such as a top-ten-ranked passing defense and a formidable rushing defense.

To conclude the regular season, Trey Benson, a standout running back, showcased his prowess by scoring three touchdowns against the SEC rival, Florida. Yet, these accomplishments were overshadowed by the focus on Travis’s injury.

In the absence of Travis, quarterbacks Tate Rodemaker and Brock Glenn had their opportunities. Rodemaker’s performance was lackluster, particularly against Florida, and Glenn’s efforts were even less impressive. Despite these setbacks, Florida State secured a spot in the Orange Bowl to face Georgia. This presents an opportunity for redemption on a national stage, a chance to prove their mettle against the top-ranked team.

Meanwhile, the debate around playoff selections intensifies. Michigan, currently the No. 1 team, has its own set of puzzling metrics. Quarterback JJ McCarthy hasn’t thrown for over 150 yards in four consecutive weeks, including in critical games. Yet, Michigan remains unquestioned in their playoff position, credited to their status as a 13-0, power five undefeated conference champion.

This situation mirrors that of Washington, a team that consistently defied expectations under head coach Kalen DeBoer. As a 9.5-point underdog against Oregon, they were expected to struggle. Instead, they triumphed, continuing their streak of success as underdogs.

The case of Florida State and other teams like Washington illustrates a crucial point in college football: the final score and actual game performance should be the primary factors in evaluating teams rather than relying solely on statistics and projections.

This season, particularly for Florida State, has been a testament to the unpredictable nature of the sport, where underdogs can rise and defy expectations, much to the delight of fans and bettors.

