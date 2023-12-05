Steelers Favored Heading Into Thursday Night Clash Against Patriots

In this Thursday Night Football matchup, the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in a favorable position as they host the struggling New England Patriots. The betting odds tell an intriguing story, with the Steelers being pegged as a six-point home favorite and the over/under set at a modest 30.5 points.

It’s worth noting that New England’s quarterback situation is far from ideal, with Bailey Zappe expected to get the start. Regardless of who lines up under center for the Patriots, the results have been abysmal. Last week, the Patriots were shut out for the second time this season, and they have now suffered ten losses. Their offensive struggles are evident, as they haven’t managed to score more than 17 points in their last nine losses and have combined for a mere 13 total points in their last three games.

For the Steelers, this game presents an opportunity to improve their record to eight wins and five losses. They don’t need to do anything extraordinary, as their defense has the potential to do enough to secure the victory. It’s also worth noting that this could be the Ezekiel Elliott revenge game, as Rhamondre Stevenson is sidelined with a high ankle sprain. Elliott, the focal point of the offense, will need to step up and carry the load for New England, but he hasn’t been particularly prolific this season, with just around 400 rushing yards to his name.

Despite the Patriots’ historical success, there’s no quick fix to their current woes. Bill Belichick isn’t orchestrating a secret tanking operation, and their offensive struggles are all too real. Meanwhile, the Steelers have the opportunity to capitalize on a seemingly weak opponent. They can take a page out of the Chargers’ playbook and focus on preventing turnovers while laughing at New England’s offensive struggles. Winning by a narrow margin might not be glamorous, but it’s an effective game plan.

As fans gear up for this prime-time NFL matchup, it’s important to set realistic expectations. The Patriots are a far cry from their glory days, and this game might not be a high-scoring spectacle. However, for Pittsburgh, it’s a chance to secure a crucial victory and inch closer to an impressive 11-win season, given their favorable schedule. So, as a Steelers fan, don’t be too concerned if your team takes a conservative approach and opts for a low-scoring, grind-it-out victory. After all, a win is a win, no matter how it’s achieved.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.