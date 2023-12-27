Texas Bowl Preview: Can OSU Knock off the Depleted Aggies?

In tonight’s Texas Bowl, the college football matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Oklahoma State Cowboys offers a compelling narrative, especially when diving into the team rosters and their current conditions.

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Odds at FanDuel

Spread: Texas A&M +3.5 (-110) | Oklahoma State -3.5 (-110)

Texas A&M +3.5 (-110) | Oklahoma State -3.5 (-110) Moneyline: Texas A&M (+142) | Oklahoma State (-172)

Texas A&M (+142) | Oklahoma State (-172) Total: OVER 54.5 (-115) | UNDER 54.5 (-105)

For Oklahoma State, the general sentiment is positive, with most of their key players expected to participate. On the other hand, Texas A&M is dealing with significant roster constraints, down to just three scholarship-wide receiversâ€”Moose Muhammad III, Jahdae Walker, and Micah Tease. This leaves the Aggies in a precarious position, potentially relying on walk-ons to fill gaps at tight end and receiver spots.

The quarterback situation presents another angle. With Alan Bowman confirmed to start for Oklahoma State and their top running back, Ollie Gordon II, available, the Cowboys’ offense looks robust. Conversely, Texas A&M’s lineup is riddled with uncertainty, raising questions about who will be stepping up on the day.

The advice tilts toward taking Oklahoma State. In a game where one team is notably depleted and the other maintains a largely intact squad, the Cowboys’ continuity could be the decisive factor. Bettors will have to consider whether Texas A&M’s athletic edge can overcome the shortages in their roster or if Oklahoma State’s cohesion will carry the day.

On the storied field of the Texas Bowl, it’s a tale of two teams: one grappling with the adversity of absentees and the other looking to capitalize with a complete lineup. The question remains: Can Texas A&M’s talent outweigh the Cowboys’ preparation and unity?

