The Ultimate +1000 Same Game Parlay for Packers at Giants

The Green Bay Packers and New York Giants will meet tonight on Monday Night Football, so as usual, we worked up an ultimate same-game parlay.

Valued at +1000, let’s ride.

Yes, the New York Giants have won two straight games, but those were against the pitiful Washington Commanders and New England Patriots. The Green Bay Packers need to cement their NFC wild-card bid, and Jordan Love has looked too strong lately to play down to his competition tonight. Green Bay will find a way.

Jordan Love has been balling as of late, surpassing 225 passing yards in six straight games. The Giants’ secondary shouldn’t put up much of an opposition, so with the Packers’ wild-card bid at stake, I don’t expect Love to slow down.

Christian Watson is out tonight for the Packers, so I’m looking for Dontayvion Wicks to step into a more significant role tonight. In the three games where Watson was out to start the season, Wicks had 25+ yards in two of three outings. Currently, he’s had 25+ yards in five straight games. That’s good enough for me.

Tucker Kraft is fresh off a six-target game last week, so I don’t expect Love’s trust in him to slow down tonight. We hope he notches two catches tonight and keeps this easy for us.

Romeo Doubs has had 25+ yards in ten of 12 games this season. Like with Dontayvion Wicks, there will be a few additional targets heading Doubs’s direction tonight with Watson sidelined. That’s all I need to know to have confidence in him to produce.

Rookie Jalin Hyatt didn’t do much until last week when he had five catches for 109 yards. This Giants’ team has been fueled by momentum in recent weeks, so I’m looking for Tommy DeVito to carry over that boost Hyatt brought them last week.

Wan’Dale Robinson has had at least two catches in eight of his ten games this season, so as we expect the Giants to be playing from behind, DeVito will have to air it out much more than the Giants’ staff probably would like. In that case, there is no way Robinson doesn’t find two catches somehow.

