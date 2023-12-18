The Ultimate +850 Same Game Parlay for Eagles at Seahawks

We have a great Monday Night Football showdown tonight between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks with several NFC playoff implications. As usual, we have you covered with an ultimate same-game parlay that we don’t imagine losing.

Valued at +850, let’s ride.

Yes, the Eagles got their heads beaten in the past two weeks by the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys, but tonight is a better spot for them. Over the past two games, the Eagles were at a heavy rest disadvantage as they endured a gauntlet of a schedule, so I’m hopeful the extra rest day this week will go a long way for the Eagles. Looking more at the game, the Eagles are not only the better team, but they need this game to lock up the division, especially considering Dallas lost yesterday. I don’t imagine a team as veteran-driven, proven, and talented to lose three straight games, so I expect them to find a way, regardless of whether Jalen Hurts is sick.

With Jalen Hurts not 100%, it makes sense for the Eagles to lean on the run more with D’Andre Swift, as the Seahawks have been unable to stop the run in recent weeks. Christian McCaffrey had two monstrous performances against them, Tony Pollard nearly reached 70 yards, and Royce Freeman had himself a 77-yard day. Swift hasn’t done much in the past two games, but before that, he had at least 50 yards in eight of his last ten games. With the expectation that a lot more volume will be heading Swift’s way, we’ll tout him for 50 yards but are willing to bump this up to 60 yards for extra value.

DeVonta Smith has been a machine all season and has managed to have at least 40 receiving yards in eight straight games and 11 of 13 overall. Knowing Seattle hasn’t been great in defending the pass this year, that’s good enough for me to expect Smith to get his usual workload.

AJ Brown has had at least six receptions in ten of 13 games this year, but his recent volume has caught my attention as he has combined for 17 receptions off of 26 targets over the past two weeks. With Jalen Hurts likely hampered a bit with his illness, I’m imagining the Eagles’ coaches to be drawing up a lot of easy short-yardage completions to get Hurts in a groove, right up Brown’s alley, which is why I prefer to target his receptions rather than yardage.

The Eagles’ secondary has struggled all season and will now be without their best cornerback, Darius Slay, so DK Metcalf will have a heavy matchup advantage all night. He’s had at least 50 yards in nine of 12 games this season, so I don’t think anyone in the Eagles’ secondary can shut him down right now.

We’ll keep this final leg short, as Jaxon Smith-Njigba has had at least 25 yards in nine straight games. Plus, he’s combined for 18 targets across the past two weeks, the most he’s had in a two-game stretch all season. That’s good enough for me?

