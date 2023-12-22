Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: +157 SGP

The Philadelphia 76ers (19-8) host the Toronto Raptors (11-16) tonight for the third of four meetings between the teams this season.

The 76ers are currently booked as 8.5-point favorites.

Below, you will find a three-leg same-game parlay as Philadelphia looks to continue its recent dominance of its Eastern Conference foe.

Let’s begin the parlay with the Sixers’ star big man, who has been on an absolute tear.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: PHI Joel Embiid to Score 30+ Points (-390)

Embiid is coming off a season-high 51 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday

Embiid is averaging a career-best 35.1 PPG this season, tops in the Association

Embiid has scored at least 30 points in 13 straight games, including five 40+ performances

Embiid is averaging 31.0 PPG against the Raptors this season

Leg 2: 76ers Moneyline (-335)

Philadelphia is 2-0 against the Raptors this season

Philadelphia has won each of the past five meetings against the Raps

Philadelphia is 7-3 in its past ten games and sits third in the Eastern Conference

Toronto is 3-7 in its past ten games and sits 12th in the Eastern Conference

Philadelphia is 11-4 at home this season

Toronto is 3-8 on the road this season

Philadelphia ranks first in offensive efficiency and fourth in defensive efficiency

Toronto ranks 20th in offensive efficiency and 18th in defensive efficiency

Leg 3: TOR Scottie Barnes to Score 20+ Points (-145)

Barnes is averaging a career-high 20.6 PPG this season

Barnes has scored at least 20 points in six straight games, including two 30+ efforts

Barnes has scored at least 20 points in both meetings against the Sixers this season

Total Value = +157

